Citing loitering, city to cut power to Cape's Boardman Pavilion

Cape Girardeaus Parks and Recreation Department is switching off the electricity to John Boardman Plaza in downtown, except when events are scheduled, city police announced.

Sarah LaVenture, assistant director of Old Town Cape, told downtown merchants in an email turning off power to outlets will potentially help to eliminate loitering in the parking area.

Lt. Bradley Smith, who works in special operations for Cape Girardeau police, said in a Nov. 12 email it appears people are congregating (at the pavilion) to charge electric devices.

LaVenture said the move should enhance safety and security.

The open-air pavilion, named for the late Cape Girardeau architect John L. Boardman who died in 1999, is a 72-by-20-foot structure straddling the center island of the downtown parking lot on South Main Street.

Built on city-owned property in 1991 just south of the Independence Street-Main Street intersection at a cost estimated at the time between $30,000 to $40,000, major funding came from what was then known as the Downtown Merchants Association.

Similar to a park shelter with a roof but no walls, the Boardman Pavilion was designed, according to a 1991 article in the Southeast Missourian, to look something like an old train station with big wooden posts and some little brick walkways.