Today in History
Today is Monday, Nov. 23, the 328th day of 2020. There are 38 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
On this date:
In 1887, actor Boris Karloff was born William Henry Pratt in London.
In 1914, the seven-month U.S. military occupation of Veracruz, Mexico, ended.
In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce, was first published.
In 1971, the People's Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.
In 1980, some 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.
In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.
In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its election-day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore's lawyers argued in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.
In 2001, the U.N. war crimes tribunal said it would try former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic for genocide in Bosnia, linking him for the first time in court to the murders of thousands of non-Serbs and the displacement of a quarter million people. (Milosevic died in March 2006 while his trial was in progress.)
In 2003, five U.S. soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Eduard Shevardnadze resigned as president of Georgia in the face of protests.
In 2006, former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko (leet-vee-NYEN'-koh) died in London from radiation poisoning after making a deathbed statement blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In 2012, supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi clashed in the streets of Cairo and other major cities in the worst violence since Morsi took office nearly five months earlier. Actor Larry Hagman, best known for playing the scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on TV's "Dallas," died in Dallas at the age of 81.
In 2016, President-elect Donald Trump selected two Republican women who'd had unflattering things to say about him during the campaign: South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and charter school advocate Betsy DeVos to lead the Department of Education.
Ten years ago: North Korea bombarded South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island with artillery fire, killing four people and raising tensions between the two countries. Texas outfielder Josh Hamilton was a runaway winner of the American League's Most Valuable Player award. Ingrid Pitt, who'd survived a Nazi concentration camp and dodged Communist police to become one of Britain's best known horror stars, died in London at 73.
Five years ago: The White House urged its allies to step up their contributions to the campaign against the Islamic State, as President Barack Obama faced pressure to show the U.S.-led coalition would intensify efforts even without a major shift in strategy. Blue Origin, a private space company, landed a rocket called New Shepard upright and gently enough to be used again, a milestone in commercial aeronautics. Cynthia Robinson, 71, a trumpeter and vocalist who was a key member of Sly and the Family Stone, died in Carmichael, California.
One year ago: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in a melee that began when Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled off his helmet and hit him over the head with it. (In all, the league assessed more than $700,000 for discipline stemming from the brawl; Garrett was indefinitely suspended.) Beginning a three-day visit to Japan, Pope Francis denounced the "evil" of nuclear weapons.
Today's Birthdays: Former Labor Secretary William E. Brock is 90. Actor Franco Nero is 79. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (ES'-tur-hahs) is 76. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 73. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 70. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 66. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., is 65. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 61. Actor John Henton is 60. TV personality Robin Roberts ("Good Morning America") is 60. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 54. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 53. Actor Oded Fehr is 50. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 48. Actor Page Kennedy is 44. Actor Kelly Brook is 41. Actor Lucas Grabeel is 36. TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is 33. Actor-singer Miley Cyrus is 28. Actor Austin Majors is 25. Actor Olivia Keville (TV: "Splitting Up Together") is 18.
-
Local News 11/23/20Arts Council hosts annual Christmas craft fair virtuallyThe Arts Council of Southeast Missouri held the 50th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza this past weekend, marking the first year the event was held virtually. The craft fair was held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on...
-
Photo Gallery 11/23/20Fall Family Festival at Shawnee Park Center 2020The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Cape Parks: Fall Family Festival on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. The festival was held in celebration of the fall season, and included hayrides,...
-
'Out of ashes, beauty': Adult and Teen Challenge students, staff moving forward after fire1"To give unto them beauty for ashes." --Isaiah 61:3. In the wee hours of the morning of Oct. 4, a blaze lit up the darkness that had enveloped Adult & Team Challenge Mid-America campus. Staff and students witnessed a fire engulfing the campus'...
-
Vargas navigates "challenging" COVID-19 year2Speak to Carlos Vargas-Aburto, the 18th president of Southeast Missouri State University, for just a few minutes and variations of the same word pepper his conversation. Challenging. Vargas is missing this weekend's commencement ceremonies at the...
-
Missouri Methodist Bishop encourages virtual servicesMissouri Bishop Robert Farr, in an email Wednesday to Missouri Conference clergy and others, made a direct appeal for virtual worship only. "I strongly encourage that in-person worship services be suspended until further notice," said Farr, "for...
-
Cape Co. surpasses 5,000 virus cases16Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19 cases topped 5,000 Friday. Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 149 new cases to push the total number of cases to 5,002. Nearly 3,600 county residents (3,591) have recovered from the disease...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/23/201Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Nov. 19 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
Cape Council sets process to replace city manager4Robbie Guard does not mince words about the job he and his colleagues on the Cape Girardeau City Council have in the next few months. Choosing a new city manager is the most important thing this council ever does, said Guard, Fourth Ward...
-
Vargas in quarantine after coronavirus contact; will miss Saturday commencements6Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas confirmed late Thursday afternoon he is in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Vargas, Southeast president since 2015, said in a...
-
New interstate bridge opening at Center JunctionThe new southbound bridge on Interstate 55 over U.S. 61 at Center Junction will open to one lane of traffic as early as today, weather permitting. The bridge is a major component of the $17.4 million diverging diamond interchange construction...
-
Bollinger Mill to be featured on USPS stamp2A Cape Girardeau County landmark has been chosen to represent the state on a U.S. Postal Service stamp commemorating Missouri statehood. The Postal Service unveiled several 2021 stamps this week, and among them is a stamp marking Missouri becoming...
-
County approves employee medical reimbursementsCape Girardeau County will reimburse eligible county employees up to $500 to cover qualified 2020 medical expenses. The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to make reimbursements available out of the countys health care fund. This is...
-
DAISY Foundation honors Cape VA nurseKelly Birk, a nurse with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Centers Cape Girardeau clinic, has been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundations mission to recognize nursing care. Birk was...
-
-
SEMO students win awards at Truman State University Film FestivalSoutheast Missouri State University student directors Randi Sargent and Jasmine Jones won a total of three awards at this years Truman State University Film Festival. Sargents film The Alibi won the award for best editing and the peoples...
-
'The New Normal' brings COVID-19 struggles to the stageThe cast and crew of The New Normal decided to embrace COVID-19 in their production, instead of letting it take away from the performance. According to Kitt Lavoie, assistant professor of theater, acting and directing, and director of The New...
-
Cairo bridge to close for repairs1Repair work will close the U.S. 60/62 bridge at Cairo, Illinois, beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 30, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The bridge will remain closed throughout the duration of work, which will include pier repairs and...
-
Parson says 'no way' to state mask mandate20This story is updated, Gov. Mike Parson, fresh off his decisive election victory Nov. 3, was in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday to view the new Patriot Medical Devices facility and to repeat his philosophy of personal responsibility for dealing with...
-
Thankful People: Jones sees silver lining in coronavirus era3This year started in promising fashion for Colby Jones. Owner of Farrar Out Farms near Frohna, Missouri, Jones raises cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens and turkeys. He has the beef, pork and lamb prepared for sale at a meat processor. He with help...
-
Eight coronavirus-related deaths reported12Area health officials reported eight COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, along with several hundred new cases of the virus. Officials with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the countys 61st, 62nd and 63rd virus-related deaths...
-
Most read 11/19/20Taking COVID-19 precautions at weddings, funerals and Thanksgiving events is vital12We are in the third wave of COVID-19 in the country. In Cape Girardeau County, the positivity rate, which indicates number of positive tests as a percentage of all tests -- more than 25 percent -- is staggering. Now is the time to wear masks, cut...
-
-
New Orscheln store set to open in former Kmart location2The doors at the Orscheln Farm & Home store at 338 Christine St. in Cape Girardeau were locked for the final time at the close of business Wednesday. At 8 a.m. Thursday, Orscheln will open at its new location, Cape Girardeaus former Kmart building...
-
-
Cape, Jackson announce holiday trash collection schedulesIn observance of the Thanksgiving holiday next week, Cape Giraradeau and Jackson will close offices and alter trash and recycling pickup. All City of Cape Girardeau offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27. Next week, trash and...
-
-
Most read 11/18/20Cape County medical director sees 'twinkling of light' in coronavirus tunnel2With the recent announcements two promising COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon, the medical director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says hes starting to see a twinkling of light at the end of the tunnel. But Dr. John Russell...
-
Most read 11/17/20Citing loitering, city to cut power to Cape's Boardman Pavilion19Cape Girardeaus Parks and Recreation Department is switching off the electricity to John Boardman Plaza in downtown, except when events are scheduled, city police announced. Sarah LaVenture, assistant director of Old Town Cape, told downtown...
-
Most read 11/17/20Cape County coronavirus cases top 4,50024COVID-19 cases topped 4,500 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the countys total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began hit 4,538, and 3,461 county residents have recovered...
-
Most read 11/16/20Health department medical director in tune with governor's guidelines for schools21Count Dr. John Russell as fully in accord with Gov. Mike Parsons revised advice to K-12 schools in Missouri. (Parsons) guidance is essentially the same as what weve been recommending since school started in August, said Russell, the medical...
-
Most read 11/14/20As COVID-19 cases explode, a plea from Cape Girardeau hospital execs34COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in our area, and local hospital management and public health officials are deeply concerned. On one hand, there is no need to panic. But COVID is putting a strain on local staffing, particularly nurses, as hospitals...