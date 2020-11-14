Take COVID precautions

Letter to the Editor

Cape Girardeau is a community where people gather. We are a community of hotels, educational facilities, hospitals, restaurants, and all kinds of entertainment. Because of our status as a regional hub, and because we host so many gatherings and events, we all must do our part to stem the rise of COVID-19.

The simple acts of wearing a mask, social distancing when in groups, washing your hands, and using hand sanitizer can mean the difference between illness and health for many members of our community.

At this point in history, we must step up and do our part, no matter if we consider these inconveniences as uncomfortable or as an infringement on our rights. Yes, they are uncomfortable -- it is not standard practice for us to wear a mask or social distance in a hospitality city. However, for the time being, I ask you to please take precautions.

Please wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and use hand sanitizer. These very simple things can truly mean the difference between life or death for members of our community.

DAN PRESSON, Cape Girardeau