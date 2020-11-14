Letter to the Editor

Hats off to KPS Kamath on his letter to the editor that appeared in this newspaper Nov. 7. He hit the nail right on the head in describing himself.

The very thing his mental anguish forced him to write is the very thing that he is and has the gall to accuse others of.

Congratulations why? Because in the 60 years I have been reading the Southeast Missourian, that was the most ignorant rant I have ever read -- which makes him No. 1 in something.

I hope your boy Biden doesn't disappoint you. Since there is not a lick of truth in any of your mindless rant, I think that qualifies you -- as Biden recently called someone -- as a lying-dog-faced pony soldier.

Wayne Unterreiner, Cape Girardeau