Honoring our veterans

Letter to the Editor

Today I visited my father Charles L. Huckstep's grave at Memorial Park Cemetery to place a flag on his grave in honor of his WWII service in the U.S. Army. I forgot that Nov. 10 was the grave clean-up day at the cemetery. The fall flowers I had left earlier were gone. But left behind was the American flag that was in the vase with them. The flag on my uncle Willmon A. Huckstep's grave was also left behind in the ground.

Thank you to the people who do a thankless job. Thank you for respecting the flag and honoring my father and uncle.

ROXANNE HUCKSTEP, Cape Girardeau

