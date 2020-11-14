Health officials encourage taking precautions as COVID cases spike in region

Jeff Long ~ Southeast Missourian

In a calm voice Friday, the director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center laid out in stark terms the most recent toll taken by COVID-19, backed up by the centers medical director and the leaders of the SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Medical Center hospital systems.

Our (coronavirus) case counts have been increasing exponentially over the past month, and especially the past two weeks, said Jane Wernsman, the centers director.

As we approach the holidays, people need to continue to practice the measures that can decrease transmission, she added.

During a chilly outdoor news conference held at the centers headquarters, the venue chosen for the safety of attendees, Wernsman said the proverbial worm has definitely turned.

Our rolling 14-day (COVID-19) case count is at 1,249, or an average of 89 new cases a day, Wernsman said, but weve had more than 100 cases each of the last two days.

There were 154 new cases reported Wednesday and 127 on Thursday in Cape Girardeau County.

Positivity rate explodes

By late October, the countys positivity test rate, meaning the percentage of new coronavirus cases emerging from COVID-19 tests in the county, was at 10.6%  lower than the states announced rate of 12.7%, but what a difference a fortnight makes.

Our positivity rate is now 26.9%, a 10% jump, a doubling from the previous two-week period, Wernsman said.

The positive rate in Cape Girardeau County has become notably higher than Missouris, which Wernsman said now stands at 23.5%.

Reasons

The largest share of new widespread community transmission is of unknown origin, said Wernsman, while noting increases coming from household contacts, from social and large gatherings and among residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Work and school transmissions, she suggested, have had a lesser impact.

Hospital leaders

Maryann Reese, Saint Francis Medical Center president and CEO, used her time at the microphone not to reiterate statistics, but to plead for the publics cooperation to slow down COVIDs local spread.

We beg you to mask, to wash hands and please socially distance, said Reese, who became leader of the hospital system in 2017.

I have been pleading with our community since March  what else can I say? Reese asked rhetorically, adding SFMC has been approached by other hospital systems to take their COVID-19 patients.

Mercy, Missouri Baptist and St. Lukes (all St. Louis County) are full, she said.

We do expect a 50% increase (in cases) by the end of November and we need the publics help to slow the (COVID) spread, Reese said.

Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTHs president and CEO, said Thursday his system currently has enough ventilators to handle the surge and said Southeast has activated a 16-bed mobile unit to deal with treatment demands  noting in other parts of Missouri, some hospitals are declining patients because they are at capacity.

We want to serve our community and invite residents to call us for guidance, said Bateman, who has led SoutheastHEALTH since 2014, inviting people to call SoutheastHEALTHs COVID hotline, (573) 519-4983, for assistance.

If you get COVID, you may experience minor symptoms, Bateman said, but the person you potentially give it to may not be so lucky, adding his voice to the call to follow long-established safety protocols.

Straight talk

Public Health Center medical director Dr. John Russell spoke bluntly Friday.

What were seeing is COVID fatigue, Russell said, (and) weve lost some of our (safety) behavior as of late  and its having a snowball effect.

Russell added his voice to a unanimous plea to the public.

Please practice all the non-pharma ways to protect yourself and others: mask, stay home if you are sick and socially distance, he said.

Staffing

Russell is not an advocate of COVID lockdowns.

There is a lot of noise about lockdowns, Russell said, but research shows they dont have a long-term (positive) impact (and) they harm communities, opining when a school ceases in-person instruction and opts for all-virtual learning, the result is health care workers often have to stay home and take care of their own children.

At some point, its a numbers game, Russell continued.

Death rate

While COVID cases have jumped substantially in Cape Girardeau County, the death rate has not, Russell said.

Weve had 60 deaths, all but four of them in the 70-plus age group, noting the case-to-death rate remains stuck at 1.4%-to-1.5%.