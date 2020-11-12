Honoring America's veterans and the freedom they help preserve

Editorial

Americans honored the men and women in uniform, both past and present, on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Veterans Day.

The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. But the day obviously goes beyond the first World War, encompassing veterans who served in all military conflicts and during times of peace.

Locally, there were several events to honor veterans, including the annual Veterans Day parade in Jackson and posting of the colors at the Cape County Park Avenue of Flags. These ceremonies and others are important reminders of the sacrifice made by veterans and their families.

This country's veterans are some of the bravest individuals among us. Most serve because of a deep and abiding love of country, some following generations before them who served in the military. And many, once their active duty service is complete, find ways to serve their communities through civic involvement, public service and entrepreneurial efforts.

To all those who have served or are actively serving in the military, we offer our appreciation and honor your service.