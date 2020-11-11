*Menu
Manac Honors their Veterans

User-submitted story by Chuck Holbrook
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Pictured in this photo are James Abernathy (Army); Henry Brace Jr (Air Force); Richard Bradfield (Army); Dustin Campbell (Army); Jonathan Capps (Marine Corp); Travis Deering (Army); Jason Hester (Army); Chuck Holbrook (Air Force); Nathan Huffman (Army); Bobby Milam (National Guard); Steve Moroni (Army); Mary Parker (Navy); Stephen Parker (Marine Corp); David Rhoda(Army); Richard Shepherd (Navy) and Andrew Weiny (Army)

Today on Veteran's Day, Manac honors their veterans with a meal and a gift card. There are 16 Manac employees who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. Manac values the tremendous contributions these individuals make every day, and we are proud to employ such dedicated individuals.

