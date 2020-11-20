All the Things to Be Grateful For

You don't have to check a calendar to know November has arrived. Cooler temperatures are here, and collections of artfully-arranged pumpkins and leaves of yellow, orange and red adorn porches and store displays. If that isn't enough to tip you off, no doubt you've been made aware by the incessant hawking of everything pumpkin spice!

As delightful as they may be, those sights and smells are merely the backdrop to what is, according to various polls, the second-favorite holiday in America. Since the pilgrims' three-day celebration in 1621, Americans have focused each November on recognizing and expressing gratitude for their many blessings. Or, as a popular social media meme claims, they give thanks for the very things about which they have griped about for the previous 10 months!

Like many others, every November, I reflect on my many blessings. There are the perennials -- my children, good health, those who serve in our U.S. Armed Forces, that I live in America, etc. This year, I'm ecstatic to add to the list two precious grandchildren (and another on the way).

There are less-obvious things on my list. And in the spirit of the transparency for which I strive as a writer, I thought I'd share a few of them.

I'm thankful for the Uniform Time Act of 1918 (aka the Calder Act). Each spring while some people are complaining about resetting clocks and losing an hour of sleep, I'm outside enjoying an additional hour of sunshine after a hard day's work. In autumn, when temperatures drop and I want to go inside and snuggle on the couch with a good book, the earlier nightfall gives me the perfect reason to do just that. As a result, I stand firmly and unapologetically on the side of those who champion the twice-yearly clock resetting ritual!

I'm also very grateful that the product-development team at Nabisco invented mint-flavored Oreos. No longer do I have to find the funds in January, when my budget is already stretched thin, to purchase enough boxes (23) of Girl Scout thin mint cookies to get me through the year, given an average of two cookies per day with my afternoon cup of earl gray tea. Even more importantly, no longer do I need to find places they can be hidden so that other family members don't discover and eat them.

I'm grateful, too, that as of the third day of this month, the 2020 political campaigns are behind us. As I write this, I am fervently hopeful that Election Day will bring a clear victor in every federal, state and local election across the land. I'm pretty confident I'm not alone in saying that if an outcome at the state or national level is disputed beyond midnight on Nov. 3, 2020, I may run into the night, screaming maniacally.

I'd share with you more of my list -- items such as caller ID, car back-up cameras and robotic vacuum cleaners -- but my allotted word count (and perhaps your interest) is nearly exhausted. So I'll close by saying I hope you, too, have a lengthy list of things for which to be thankful this month!

Patti Miinch, a long-time resident of Cape Girardeau currently living in Jefferson City, Missouri, is an author, mother (and mother-in-law) of two, soon-to-be grandmother of two and retired educator; while she has many loves, pending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.