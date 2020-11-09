Prayer 11-9-20

More to explore
Local politicians react to presidential election resultsFormer Vice President Joe Biden, 77, of Delaware was projected to be the United States new president-elect Saturday. Bidens victory came after four days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the...
2 die of coronavirus in Cape County1Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Sunday. The deaths were the countys 55th and 56th attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The countys Public Health Center reported 83 new cases of the...
New Cape airport terminal to have a nursing moms' roomA new federal law, quietly passed late last month in Washington and signed by President Donald Trump, will require small airports in the U.S. including Cape Girardeaus to have lactation rooms for nursing moms by no later than fiscal year 2023...
Crisp Museum's annual Escape the Museum event meets murder mysteryCrisp Museum will host the second annual Escape the Museum event Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 21 and 22 with a heart-stopping twist. Gary Tyler, outreach specialist for the museum at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus, said this...
Limbaugh speaks, law enforcement personnel honored at annual event2Former U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. was the guest speaker at the 2020 Respect For Law banquet on Oct. 29. The annual event recognizing area law enforcement agencies is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club. Seven...
Virus delays many cancer screenings1On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19. As many non-essential businesses shut down, many health care providers put cancer screenings on hold to reduce the risk of exposure to the...
9 deaths attributed to virus; cases jump4Thursday's reported death toll from COVID-19 was the largest one-day total for the region since the start of the pandemic. One virus-related death was reported Friday, though not every county in the region updated their information Eight deaths --...
Military, overseas ballot deadline passesFriday at noon was the deadline to receive military and overseas ballots for the November general election. Kara Clark Summers, county clerk and election authority since 2007, said eight such ballots were received. Additionally, 120 provisional...
SEMO announces dates for rescheduled commencementsThe 2020 graduation of more than 2,300 Southeast Missouri State University students will be observed in a series of commencement exercises over two consecutive Saturdays later this month. The universitys spring and summer commencement ceremonies,...
Rehder ready for the next challenge in Jeff City16State Sen.-elect Holly Rehder says she is very thankful and honored to be elected to succeed term-limited Wayne Wallingford this coming January in the upper chamber of Missouris General Assembly. Rehder, a Republican from Scott City, defeated...
Eight coronavirus-related deaths reported in area5Thursdays reported death toll from COVID-19 was the largest one-day total for the region since the start of the pandemic. Eight deaths six in Scott County and two in Stoddard County, Missouri were reported. The Scott County deaths pushed the...
Southeast extends coronavirus-driven suspension of 'study abroad' tripsIf there is any doubt the novel coronavirus continues to be a global concern, Southeast Missouri State University has announced it will not offer study abroad experiences to its students through the end of the Spring 2021 semester. As with other...
Southeast vet operates on bald eagleA Southeast Missouri State University professor with an ironic name repaired a bald eagles broken legs at his Cape Girardeau veterinary practice last week. Sean Byrd, who is teaching a Companion Animals course this fall, operated on the bird Oct....
Drone program takes off during its fourth year at SoutheastFour years after being introduced at Southeast Missouri State University, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program has expanded to include seven times the beginning number of students. The UAS major allows students to gain experience in programming...
Most read 11/5/20Some big misses on Election Day -- and a note of grace28Pollsters and the national media missed big. An election that many predicted to be a Blue Wave for Democrats turned instead into a nail biter, with Republicans holding onto key U.S. Senate seats and even expanding their position in the House...
Record number of ballots cast Tuesday in Cape County1More voters than ever cast ballots Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County, but aside from some initial lines when polling places opened, most voting precincts reported steady, but not overwhelming, voter turnout. It was like Black Friday when we opened...
Wallingford well after surgery, looking forward to returning to Missouri House17Wayne Wallingford celebrated his election as Missouris new House District 147 representative in an unexpected location Tuesday. Wallingford of Cape Girardeau received a kidney transplant the day before at Saint Louis University Hospital. I had...
Cape County reports record increase in virus cases4Two area residents died because of COVID-19 Wednesday, and Cape Girardeau County marked its highest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic began. The deaths came in Stoddard and Bollinger counties in Missouri. Officials with Cape Girardeau...
Salute to Veterans: Veteran Ladner carries military family mindset into law enforcement career2Lt. Jason Ladner's military career ended four and a half years ago, but he carries his soldier's mindset to work every day as the leader of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office jail division. Ladner served for nearly 13 years in the U.S. Army...
Salute to Veterans: Nation benefits from veterans' continued serviceJohn Dragoni served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. His military career took him to China, India, Burma and Guam. His experiences as a gunner were "very, very harrowing." Then, like the veterans of that war and others lucky enough to...
Salute to Veterans: Veterans Day events planned throughout areaSeveral Veterans Day events will occur in the region this year. Among them on Veterans Day: Flag presentation 8 a.m., Cape Girardeau County Parks, 2400 County Park Drive, Cape. Presentation of new flags to honor those eligible service men from...
Salute to Veterans: Stevenson continues lifetime of service1Mike Stevenson's service to country led directly to his service to community. The Cape Girardeau resident is a retired colonel who served in the Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard. He is a family practice doctor of osteopathic medicine, and...
Photo Gallery 11/5/20Cape Parks and Recreation Spaghetti Day 2020Things looked a little different from years past at the 16th annual Cape Parks and Recreation Spaghetti Day on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Due to COVID-19, there were face coverings and social distancing measures such...
Most read 11/3/20Jackson employee health plan will likely shift to Southeast5Barring a last-minute change of direction, it appears Jackson city employees will be offered a new health insurance plan in 2021 in which SoutheastHEALTH physicians and facilities will be preferred providers and the Saint Francis Health System will...
Most read 11/3/20Vargas compliments, pleads in pre-Thanksgiving message about coronavirus5In a 48-second video sent via email, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas hailed students for their adherence to the universitys Protect the Nest COVID-19 guidelines and warned them to keep up their vigilance. I know you...
Most read 11/2/20Business Notebook: Homebuyers invited to Come Home to Deerfield; student loan default rates down2Area Properties Real Estate has partnered with Drury Properties to promote Deerfield Estates, a new residential subdivision on Cape Girardeau's west side. The new subdivision just inside Cape Girardeau's city limits is along County Road 313 about a...
