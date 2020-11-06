Zonta Club recognizes 18 accomplished women
Like so many other events this year postponed or altered because of the pandemic, the Zonta Women of Achievement event switched from an in-person luncheon to a virtual recognition of strong women. Each one is making a difference in her community.
This year the organization is recognizing 18 women. They are featured in a Southeast Missourian special section, online at semissourian.com and through individual videos published on the organization's Facebook page throughout the month of November.
The 2020 honorees include: Alyssa Ruopp Baker, Krista Baker, Ashton Balsmann, Erin Boyer, Angela Scherer Bommarito, Riley Ferguson, Shelly Gerard, Gwen Maloney, Heather Nelson, Lisa Nice, Jennifer Partridge, Mia Pohlman, Dr. Gretchen Price. Caroline Harding-Ritter, Andrea Roseman and Megan Steimle.
The theme for this year's virtual celebration is overcoming obstacles and helping others overcome challenges.
Zonta is one of the leading organizations in this area. The women involved give of their time and resources, making a meaningful difference both at home and abroad.
Congratulations to all of this year's honorees. We hope you take the time to read and learn more about each one.
