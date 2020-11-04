2020 election has proven to be another good one for Republicans in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Here's a look at the top issues and candidates in Missouri's election:

Voting

Elections officials were predicting a 75% voter turnout rate this election, which would be Missouri's highest since 1992, when 78% of registered voters cast ballots in an election won by Democrat Bill Clinton.

Trump carries Missouri

President Donald Trump has carried Missouri for the second time. The Republican defeated former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden four years after he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 19 percentage points. Missouri, once considered a swing state, has become decidedly more conservative over the past two decades.

Redistricting

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Amendment 3 was undetermined early Wednesday. The Republican-led Legislature put the redistricting measure on Tuesday's ballot that would override changes voters made two years ago to the process of redrawing the state's electoral boundaries. The 2018 "Clean Missouri" initiative required state House and Senate districts to be drawn to achieve "partisan fairness" and made Missouri the first state to adopt a specific formula known as the "efficiency gap" to measure fairness. The Legislature's alternative would shift partisan fairness and competitiveness to the bottom of the priority list for redistricting. It would also abolish the newly created position of a nonpartisan demographer to draft districts and instead make a pair of bipartisan commissions responsible for that task, as they had been in the past.

Term limits

Missouri voters have rejected a ballot measure that would have limited the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor to two four-year terms in office. Currently, only the governor and treasurer are restricted to eight years in office.

Secretary of state

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has won a second four-year term in office by staving off Democrat Yinka Faleti, a 44-year-old Army veteran who previously worked as executive director of the St. Louis-area racial equity group Forward through Ferguson. Ashcroft has supported requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls. Faleti criticized Ashcroft's handling of elections during the pandemic.

Attorney general

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to a full term. The governor appointed Schmitt attorney general in 2018 to replace former Attorney General Josh Hawley, who left office two years into his term to join the U.S. Senate. Democrat Rich Finneran, a 36-year-old former assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, ran against him.

Treasurer

Voters have elected Republican Scott Fitzpatrick to a full term as state treasurer. Parson appointed Fitzpatrick to succeed Schmitt as treasurer after Schmitt left for the Attorney General's Office in 2018. Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, a 46-year-old former state representative, campaigned to unseat him.

Lieutenant governor

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe won a full four-year term in office by defeating Democrat Alissia Cannady, who performed well but ultimately lost a race to become Kansas City's mayor last year. Parson appointed Kehoe lieutenant governor two years ago after Parson left the office to become governor when Greitens resigned. In Missouri, the governor and lieutenant governor are elected separately.

Congressional races

Incumbents won reelection in seven of Missouri's eight congressional districts, including Jason Smith in the 8th District. The exception was in the 1st District, which covers St. Louis and part of St. Louis County. Cori Bush, a nurse and racial justice activist, pulled an upset in the August primary by defeating longtime incumbent Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay. Bush was elected Tuesday.