Voter turnout high in area counties

Most election results in surrounding Missouri counties mirrored results elsewhere in the state, and turnout was well above recent elections.

In Cape Girardeau County, 40,517 residents cast ballots, representing 73% of eligible voters. Perry County also turned out 73% of voters, 9,468. Sixty-nine percent of voters turned out in Bollinger and Scott counties.

Unofficial but complete vote totals from those counties were:

Cape Girardeau County

* President  Donald Trump, Republican, 28,873; Joe Biden, Democrat, 10,738; Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian, 519; Howie Hawkins, Green, 84; Don Blankenship, Constitution, 38.

* Governor  Mike Parson, Republican, 29,091; Nicole Galloway, Democrat, 10,257; Rik Combs, Libertarian, 627; Jerome Bauer, Green, 131.

* Lieutenant governor  Mike Kehoe, Republican, 28,905; Alissia Canady, Democrat, 9,764; Bill Slantz, Libertarian, 660; Kelley Gragoo, Green, 238.

* Secretary of state  John Ashcroft, Republican, 30,289; Yinka Faleti, Democrat, 8,364; Carl Freese, Libertarian, 724; Paul Venable, Constitution, 157; Paul Lehmann, Green, 202.

* State treasurer  Scott Fitzpatrick, Republican, 29,303; Vicki Englund, Democrat, 9,311; Nicholas Kasoff, Libertarian, 676; Joseph Civettini, Green, 172.

* Attorney general  Eric Schmitt, Republican, 29,352; Rich Finneran, Democrat, 9,216; Kevin Babcock, Libertarian, 9103.

* Amendment 1  yes, 19,405; no, 19,165.

* Amendment 3  yes, 24,210; no, 14,645.

Scott County

* President  Donald Trump, Republican, 13,769; Joe Biden, Democrat, 3,753; Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian, 156; Howie Hawkins, Green, 29; Don Blankenship, Constitution, 11.

* Governor  Mike Parson, Republican, 13,535; Nicole Galloway, Democrat, 3,794; Rik Combs, Libertarian, 222; Jerome Bauer, Green, 72.

* Lieutenant governor  Mike Kehoe, Republican, 13,442; Alissia Canady, Democrat, 3,630; Bill Slantz, Libertarian, 218; Kelley Gragoo, Green, 83.

* Secretary of state  John Ashcroft, Republican, 14,012; Yinka Faleti, Democrat, 3,050; Carl Freese, Libertarian, 210; Paul Venable, Constitution, 107; Paul Lehmann, Green, 71.

* State treasurer  Scott Fitzpatrick, Republican, 13,648; Vicki Englund, Democrat, 3,444; Nicholas Kasoff, Libertarian, 228; Joseph Civettini, Green, 40.

* Attorney general  Eric Schmitt, Republican, 13,619; Rich Finneran, Democrat, 3,438; Kevin Babcock, Libertarian, 293.

* Amendment 1  yes, 8,444; no, 8,416.

* Amendment 3  yes, 11,060; no, 6,024.

Bollinger County

* President  Donald Trump, Republican, 5,162; Joe Biden, Democrat, 749; Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian, 51; Howie Hawkins, Green, 13; Don Blankenship, Constitution, 2.

* Governor  Mike Parson, Republican, 5,059; Nicole Galloway, Democrat, 772; Rik Combs, Libertarian, 91; Jerome Bauer, Green, 21.

* Lieutenant governor  Mike Kehoe, Republican, 5,020; Alissia Canady, Democrat, 719; Bill Slantz, Libertarian, 70; Kelley Gragoo, Green, 29.

* Secretary of state  John Ashcroft, Republican, 5,177; Yinka Faleti, Democrat, 553; Carl Freese, Libertarian, 73; Paul Venable, Constitution, 28; Paul Lehmann, Green, 40.

* State treasurer  Scott Fitzpatrick, Republican, 5,011; Vicki Englund, Democrat, 699; Nicholas Kasoff, Libertarian, 74; Joseph Civettini, Green, 29.

* Attorney general  Eric Schmitt, Republican, 5,016; Rich Finneran, Democrat, 692; Kevin Babcock, Libertarian, 99.

* Amendment 1  yes, 2,787; no, 2,838.

* Amendment 3  yes, 3,948; no, 1,747.

* Sedgewickville FPD recall Dan Friese  for, 452; against, 317.

Perry County

* President  Donald Trump, Republican, 7,634; Joe Biden, Democrat, 1,661; Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian, 101; Howie Hawkins, Green, 18; Don Blankenship, Constitution, 6.

* Governor  Mike Parson, Republican, 7,573; Nicole Galloway, Democrat, 1,627; Rik Combs, Libertarian, 104; Jerome Bauer, Green, 31.

* Lieutenant governor  Mike Kehoe, Republican, 7,330; Alissia Canady, Democrat, 1,468; Bill Slantz, Libertarian, 146; Kelley Gragoo, Green, 66.

* Secretary of State  John Ashcroft, Republican, 7,675; Yinka Faleti, Democrat, 1,198; Carl Freese, Libertarian, 152; Paul Venable, Constitution, 36; Paul Lehmann, Green, 62.

* State treasurer  Scott Fitzpatrick, Republican, 7,373; Vicki Englund, Democrat, 1,426; Nicholas Kasoff, Libertarian, 152; Joseph Civettini, Green, 39.

* Attorney general  Eric Schmitt, Republican, 7,438; Rich Finneran, Democrat, 1,344; Kevin Babcock, Libertarian, 185.

* Amendment 1  yes, 4,254; no, 4,454.

* Amendment 3  yes, 6,000; no, 2,956.