Tight local races in Scott County

Tight local races were the order in Tuesday's general election in Scott County.

Republican Terry Cole earned 3,996 votes against 3,893 for Democat Dennis Ziegenhorn in the race for the First District seat on the County Commission. Those numbers equated to 50.64% for Cole against 49.33% for Ziegenhorn.

The Second District race was a bit less tight, with Democrat Donnie Kiefer earning 5,130 votes (54%) to Republican Mike Backfisch Jr.'s 4,404 votes (46%).

In the race for county coroner, Scott Amick, Democrat, won 8,749 votes (51%) to 8,544 votes for Republican Carl Rose (49%).

Scott City's Prop A passed with nearly 80% of the vote, 1,562 to 411.