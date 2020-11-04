FCA's Fields of Faith connected student athletes with inspiring message
Young people face many challenges in today's society. COVID-19, the resulting lockdowns and current social restrictions have brought on even more issues. Considering this, it's good to see events like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith continue.
On Oct. 14, the Southern Missouri chapter of FCA held its annual gathering at Houck Field. Student testimonies, prayer and worship music filled the evening's program. Though attendance was down from the previous year -- understandably so considering the pandemic -- 250 area athletes gathered for a night of Christian fellowship and worship.
Some of the speakers talked about overcoming injuries, questioning God about why they would go through the trial. But they also talked about how the injuries and recoveries helped them grow in their Christian faith.
Southeast senior football player Omardrick Douglas talked about his battle with depression and how his faith in God played an important role in dealing with the struggles.
It's helpful for young people to hear from their contemporaries. And in this case, it was mostly athletes talking to other athletes. These messages of faith and inspiration play key roles. You never know who may have been impacted for the good based on one of these testimonies. Isaiah 55:11 says God's Word does not come back void. We're confident that this event touched many lives for the good. That's worth celebrating.
