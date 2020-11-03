*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Cape County prepares for Election Day at Arena Building

*
Sarah Yenesel
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Elections specialist Amy Hester cleans a plastic divider at the poll worker station Monday in preparation for Election Day at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. The arena is one of the multiple polling places in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday. According to County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau County Administration Building in Jackson, where in-person absentee polling has taken place, will be central polling locations Tuesday. Osage Centre and the Administration Building will also offer curbside voting to anyone who needs it, Summer said.
Sarah Yenesel
Order this photo