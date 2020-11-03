Cape County prepares for Election Day at Arena Building
Sarah Yenesel
More to explore
-
Cape city, conservation officials to discuss deer censusAcknowledging there is activity supporting the fact that the deer population is growing in Cape Girardeau, city manager Scott Meyer said a meeting has been set with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on Nov. 23 to discuss the process...
-
Jackson employee health plan will likely shift to SoutheastBarring a last-minute change of direction, it appears Jackson city employees will be offered a new health insurance plan in 2021 in which SoutheastHEALTH physicians and facilities will be preferred providers and the Saint Francis Health System will...
-
Vargas compliments, pleads in pre-Thanksgiving message about coronavirusIn a 48-second video sent via email, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas hailed students for their adherence to the universitys Protect the Nest COVID-19 guidelines and warned them to keep up their vigilance. I know you...
-
Email breach at Perry County Memorial may have exposed patient dataA pair of employee email accounts at Perry County Memorial Hospital were reportedly accessed without authorization recently, potentially exposing private patient information of some individuals, according to the hospital. A statement released...
-
Coronavirus cases continue rise in Cape CountyCape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 115 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and Monday for a total case count of 3,156, with 2,692 recoveries and 53 deaths. Active cases fell by 96 on Monday, down to 411. Cases in long-term...
-
Cape announces holiday trash collection scheduleCape Girardeau's trash and recycling collection schedules will be altered next week and the week of Nov. 23 in observance of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. There will be no special trash pickups next Nov. 11, Veterans Day; or Nov. 25, the day before...
-
Sikeston man faces charges in attempted bank robberies1SIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston man faces charges after allegedly attempting to rob two banks Friday in Southeast Missouri. Keith L. Dunlap, 54, is charged through Mississippi County with first- degree robbery, according to Charleston Department of...
-
Arrow staff awarded at ACP/CMA national convention1Staff members of the Arrow, Southeast Missouri State Universitys student newspaper, received six awards during the virtual Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) and College Media Association (CMA) national convention late last month. The Arrow was...
-
Jackson adjusts holiday trash pickup scheduleIn observance of Veterans Day, Jacksons Sanitation Department will not operate Nov. 11. Trash normally collected on Wednesdays will instead be picked up Nov. 12, along with garbage normally collected Thursdays. Jacksons Recycling Center will...
-
Zonta Southeast Missouri local projectsBoys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri has partnered with Zonta to help fund our SMART Girls Program. SMART Girls is a small-group health, fitness, prevention/education and self-esteem enhancement program...
-
Photo Gallery 11/1/20Halloween greetings in Cape GirardeauSeveral events were held across Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, to celebrate Halloween. Lynwood Baptist Church and the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 hosted Trunk or Treat events, where families in the community could dress up in their...
-
-
Women of Excellence: Riley FergusonRiley Ferguson may have been born and raised right here in Cape Girardeau, but her heart for service has taken her far beyond our borders. She first lived and served in a childrens home in Africa with 40 orphaned and vulnerable toddlers when she...
-
Women of Excellence: Mia PohlmanMia Pohlman is the writer and editor of special publications at Rustmedia, where she edits three regional magazines: the womens magazine Flourish, the health and active living magazine mind + body, and the magazine for the 50+ plus crowd The Best...
-
Women of Excellence: Caroline Harding-RitterCaroline Harding-Ritter attended Cape Central High School, followed by the University of Missouri, where she obtained her Bachelors degree in Hospitality Management, as well as a minor in Human Development and Family Studies. After graduating,...
-
Women of Excellence: Alyssa Ruopp BakerDr. Alyssa Ruopp Baker is proof positive that if you put your mind to something you can make a difference. A graduate of Notre Dame High School, Alyssa lives in Cape Girardeau with her husband, Corey and their daughter, Beatrix, who was born in the...
-
Women of Excellence: Megan SteimleSixteen years ago, Megan Steimles world was rocked when she was diagnosed with an Arachnoid brain cyst. After undergoing surgery to remove the cyst, she received radiation. Then her body went into rejection, sending spinal fluid to the brain. Two...
-
Women of Excellence: LaKenya TaylorLaKenya Taylor A.K.A. The Money Clues Lady, is a wife, mother, mentor and friend to many. She has served the community and region repeatedly with her gifts and service. One gift arose when LaKenya noticed a local need, and Pad It was birthed to...
-
Women of Excellence: Heather NelsonHeather Nelson is the only head coach that has guided the Southeast Missouri State Universitys womens soccer program since its inception in 1999. In over 20 years, under her steady guidance, the Redhawks have posted 16 winning seasons and compiled...
-
Women of Excellence: Ashton BalsmannAshton Balsmann is a Vice President and Mortgage Coordinator for Wood & Huston Bank. In addition, she is a young mother to Maxi Drew (2) and infant twins Beau & Baylor (9 mos) and wife to Dane Balsmann. Despite her busy home life, Ashton has carved...
-
-
Women of Excellence: Krista BakerKrista Baker, a Cape Girardeau native and graduate of Cape Central High School, earned her bachelors degree in Nursing from University of Kentucky. Over the years she has served in many roles as a nurse; including time spent as a circulating nurse...
-
Women of Excellence: Shelly GerardIf you got to know Shelly Gerard and spent any time with her, you would never guess that she is a self- proclaimed true homebody. Instead you would see a woman who values, understands and purposefully shares her time, resources and connections so...
-
Women of Excellence: Jennifer PartridgeJennifer Partridge has been a licensed speech-language pathologist since 2016. She began her career at the SEMO Autism Center where for three years she participated in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) evaluations and therapy. In...
-
-
Women of Excellence: Angela Scherer BommaritoAngela Scherer Bommarito knows what life can throw at a gal and how, with the strength of her God, can overcome it all. Angela was diagnosed with skin cancer in July 2017 and as a result, within a year, she was diagnosed with lymphedema. Lymphedema...
-
Women of Excellence: Gwen MaloneyGwen Maloney has been a nurse for 37 years practicing and serving communities in Cape Girardeau and abroad. Maloneys professional credentials include RN, BSN and Certified Neurological RN. Gwen has served as the CEO of Samaritan Regional Health...
-
Most read 10/31/20Six deaths blamed on coronavirus31Six area residents died Thursday or Friday because of COVID-19, health officials said. Three of the victims were Cape Girardeau County residents. Two were Bollinger County, Missouri, residents, and one was a Scott County resident. Cape Girardeau...
-
-
Parson emphasizes conservative values in Cape visit24Gov. Mike Parson held a rally inside the Plaza Tire Service Warehouse and Distribution Center in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday filled with supporters and other Republican state and local officials as part of a campaign stop on his Mike Works Bus...
-
Central High School to shutter in-person instruction for a week because of coronavirus13Rising COVID-19 cases in the student body and among staff has prompted Cape Girardeau Central High School administrators to shut down in-person learning for a week, beginning Monday. Kristen Tallent, communications director for the district, said...
-
-
Most read 10/28/20Amended mask order for Cape County remains in effect16The emergency face mask mandate in Cape Girardeau County will continue, but not without criteria for easing it. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to continue the countywide face...
-
Most read 10/27/20Three area deaths attributed to coronavirus2Health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Monday, two in Bollinger County, Missouri, and one in Cape Girardeau County. Bollinger County reported two deaths because of the virus, bringing the countys total to four. As of Monday, the...
-
Most read 10/27/20Christmas parades planned in Jackson, Scott City; Cape parade canceled11Christmas parade plans are underway in Jackson and Scott City. In Jackson, the Dec. 6 parade will likely look different this year. Santa will be riding in this years parade but will not be available for photos, and uptown shops will not be open...