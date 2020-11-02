Cape County Rotary Mobile Food Distribution

Cape Girardeau County Rotary partnered with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to hold a mobile food distribution in midtown Cape on Saturday, Oct. 31. Rotary members -- some in costume for Halloween -- distributed boxes of food, bags of potatoes and frozen chicken to more than 200 families. The club received a grant and used the funds to partner with the food bank to hold two large mobile food distributions. The second distribution will be held the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. The location is still under consideration so that community need can be taken into account.