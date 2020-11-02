Editorial

Even if we cant agree on whom to vote for, surely we can agree to go vote. This year more than ever, weve seen a large push by both parties to register voters; even celebrities are touting the importance of registering and exercising the right to vote.

It seems obvious: Every election is determined by the people who show up, said Larry Sabato, professor and political scientist at the University of Virginia.

So far in Cape County, around 10,000 out of just more than 55,000 registered voters have cast their ballots, taking advantage of the early voting options. And nationally, more than 73 million early votes (555k in Missouri) have been tallied  thats 53% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election. This points to a high voter turnout.

We often hear the phrase every vote counts, and in Cape County, we have seen that ring true in our share of close elections. Take for example the county use tax on the ballot in April 2015, which passed by a mere nine votes after a recount.

Dont miss your chance to exercise this civic responsibility.

Susan B. Anthony, an iconic leader of the womens suffrage movement, said it well: Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.