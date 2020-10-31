Prayer 11-1-20
O God, may we be strong through the grace you give us through Christ Jesus. Amen.
More to explore
-
-
Six deaths blamed on coronavirus8Six area residents died Thursday or Friday because of COVID-19, health officials said. Three of the victims were Cape Girardeau County residents. Two were Bollinger County, Missouri, residents, and one was a Scott County resident. Cape Girardeau...
-
Pandemic means more people outdoors to enjoy colors of fallAcross the country, autumn is the season of colorful fall foliage and the seasonal harvest. In southeast Missouri, the changing of the leaves has already begun, and Missourians are picking pumpkins and apples as an excuse to experience the season....
-
Rehder, Owens seek District 27 Senate seat1Among the races some voters will decide Tuesday is the District 27 state Senate seat, which is coming open because of term limits. Republican state Rep. Holly Rehder is facing Democrat Donnie Owens. Rehder, term-limited from her House seat, won the...
-
Amick, Rose vying for Scott Co. coroner2Scott Amick and Carl Rose are both candidates for Scott County Coroner on the Nov. 3 ballot. Amick is a Democrat while Rose is a Republican. The following is a Q&A with Rose. Amick was contacted for the article but did not submit his responses....
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-1-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Service award presentations n Presentation of the MIRMA Risk Management grant awards to the Jackson Police Department for a car dash camera and the Parks and Recreation Department for...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/1/205 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Citizen Academy Graduate Recognition n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Employee Health and Dental Insurance...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/1/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Not at this time Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware...
-
Fire heavily damages Cape homeA Friday morning fire heavily damaged a Cape Girardeau home in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters battled the blaze through noon. It was unclear if anyone was in the structure when the fire began, but...
-
Cape City Council to gather information for possible future deer hunt14Count Bonnie Coy-Svenson among those residents who want to see an urban deer hunt conducted within the city limits of Cape Girardeau. Coy-Svenson, at the most recent meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, demonstrated her advocacy for the idea...
-
Grotto at St. Mary's of the Barrens in Perryville celebrates 100 years2In 1920, a grotto in honor of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal was dedicated in Perryville, Missouri, after two years of construction amid a World War and worldwide illness. Next month, the 100th anniversary celebration will take place on the...
-
Jackson superintendent Link looks back on his career1Jackson School District superintendent John Link has worked for the past six years to build community within the school buildings and the district, and to reach out to the community to build trust and move forward as a partnership. My leadership...
-
New contract lowers county's 911 expenses1Cape Girardeau Countys 911 system phone bill will be cut by about half starting next month. Our bill is probably going to go from 11 grand a month down to five or six thousand a month, said Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst, who,...
-
New online system maps Cape County propertiesA new online property mapping system promises to be faster and more user friendly than the previous system provided by the Cape Girardeau County Assessors Office. The public can access the new system through the assessors web portal,...
-
Miller honored for judicial serviceA group composed of judges from across the state honored Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau for his work in a program filling judicial needs around Missouri. Millers award stemmed from his participation in the states judicial transfer...
-
Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau County responds to pandemicThis years approach to holiday services will be different, said Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau County, but the traditional holiday meals and toy and food drives will go on with an eye toward safety and...
-
Operation Christmas Child to offer curbside drop-off of gift shoeboxesOperation Christmas Child, a Samaritans Purse project, is now offering a curbside drop-off option in Southeast Missouri during its national collection week, Nov. 16 through 23. For more than two decades, the project has been collecting and...
-
-
Cape County officials collect ballots ahead of Election Day24Kara Clark Summers remains convinced 82% to 85% of Cape Girardeau Countys registered voters will cast a ballot in Tuesdays general election. Summers, who has been county clerk and election authority since 2007, says 738 ballots were returned to...
-
Parson emphasizes conservative values in Cape visit23Gov. Mike Parson held a rally inside the Plaza Tire Service Warehouse and Distribution Center in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday filled with supporters and other Republican state and local officials as part of a campaign stop on his Mike Works Bus...
-
Central High School to shutter in-person instruction for a week because of coronavirus13Rising COVID-19 cases in the student body and among staff has prompted Cape Girardeau Central High School administrators to shut down in-person learning for a week, beginning Monday. Kristen Tallent, communications director for the district, said...
-
Incumbent 8th District congressman faces two challengers3Missouris 8th Congressional District voters will choose from among three candidates Republican incumbent Jason Smith, Democrat Kathy Ellis and Libertarian Tom Schmitz. Rep. Smith, a native of Salem, Missouri, has held the seat since June 4,...
-
-
-
Substance abuse coalition receives 'epic' grant funds1A Cape Girardeau coalition focused on preventing youth substance abuse while promoting healthy lifestyles is receiving some epic funding from the federal government. EPIC, short for Early Prevention Impacts Communities, announced this week it has...
-
Nell Holcomb School District extends fall break due to coronavirusThe Nell Holcomb School District in eastern Cape Girardeau County is lengthening its fall break by three days due to COVID-19 concerns. The kindergarten-through- eighth-grade district was scheduled to be on break through Tuesday but school...
-
Most read 10/28/20Amended mask order for Cape County remains in effect14The emergency face mask mandate in Cape Girardeau County will continue, but not without criteria for easing it. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to continue the countywide face...
-
Most read 10/27/20Christmas parades planned in Jackson, Scott City; Cape parade canceled11Christmas parade plans are underway in Jackson and Scott City. In Jackson, the Dec. 6 parade will likely look different this year. Santa will be riding in this years parade but will not be available for photos, and uptown shops will not be open...
-
Most read 10/26/20Actor, singer John Schneider headlines upcoming event at drive-inHes been Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, Jonathan Kent on Smallville, a musician and an independent filmmaker, and next weekend, John Schneider will be the headliner at Rock N Roll Drive-In in Blomeyer. Schneiders event will include both a...
-
Most read 10/26/20Local fast-food restaurants adapt to coronavirus, look forward to reopening indoor diningWhen will your favorite fast-food restaurants reopen indoor dining? Brian House, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau said April 2021. Shannon Davis, owner and operator of local McDonald's restaurants said,...
-
Most read 10/24/20About 100 new coronavirus cases reported19No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Friday, though health officials reported about 100 new cases of the disease. Nearly half of the new cases -- 40 -- came from Cape Girardeau County, which is nearing 3,000 total cases of the...
-
Most read 10/24/20Sitting senator, newcomer face off for Cape House seat15A sitting state senator and a man who has never held public office are vying for the state House seat that virtually covers Cape Girardeau. Democrat Andy Leighton, 58, and Republican Wayne Wallingford, 74, are running for the seat being vacated by...