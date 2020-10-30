Daylight saving time ends this weekend
Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. At 2 a.m. Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we revert back to standard time until the spring.
The U.S. has observed daylight saving since March 1918. It has historically been about allowing for more sunlight later into the evening, a way to save on energy costs. Whether that still holds true is up for some debate. But it's certainly nice to have the additional hour of daylight at the end of the day.
There's a movement building to end the spring forward and fall back time changes, instead keeping daylight saving time permanent year-round. Florida's two senators proposed keeping daylight saving time through Nov. 2021 as a way of coping with the coronavirus pandemic, and 13 states have endorsed year-round daylight saving time. Any change will require an act of Congress.
We would like to see daylight saving time made permanent. But for now, the twice a year time change remains.
Comments
-
Editorial (10/30/20)Old Town Cape's Revivify surpasses fundraising goal despite pandemic challengeThe coronavirus pandemic has made in-person events nearly impossible this year. This has been especially hard on organizations that use gatherings as a way to raise money for important philanthropic causes. Old Town Cape took the proverbial lemons...
-
Column (10/30/20)Fool us once, shame on you; fool us forever, shame on us allWhy people continue to trust government officials is a mystery. Often disconnected from the problems at hand, their policies also often contradict their supporters' frequently expressed beliefs. While suffering from cost overruns and increasing...
-
-
Column (10/29/20)Do you love the movies? Then don't miss the new series at La Croix!Each year, La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau packs members and guests into its sanctuary for a unique series that focuses on popular culture through cinema while drawing poignant, transcendent lessons about life. In a year without Covid, more than...
-
Letter (10/29/20)Pro-lifers support Amendment 3Two years ago, the good people of Missouri were told that the so called "Clean Missouri" Amendment would prevent legislators being in the pockets of lobbyists and special interests. In reality, that was already prohibited prior to "Clean Missouri."...
-
-
Column (10/29/20)Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3 to keep communities intactVote yes on Amendment 3 and you'll be voting yes for rural Missouri and voting to keep out-of-state dark money far away from our redistricting process. You've probably been inundated with TV ads trying to convince you to vote no. That's because the...
-
Editorial (10/28/20)Jackson resident takes on leadership role in conservationA Jackson resident who worked in the Missouri Department of Conversation office in Cape Girardeau for 25 years recently started a new role in the state capital. Christopher Kennedy was named assistant to the director for inclusion and diversity for...
-
Column (10/28/20)Joe Biden is targeting a great American industryJoe Biden wants to take one of the great American success stories of the past several decades and drive it into the ground. He would turn his back on the stupendous wealth represented by proven reserves of oil and gas in this country. Rather than...
-
Praise for 'polarizing' politicians"He's too polarizing." "She's too divisive." Ever hear those descriptions of politicians or leaders, the purpose of which is to convince people that Mr. or Mrs. So-and-So is too dangerous to even consider supporting? I call nonsense on the whole...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Column (10/26/20)There isn't a Russian under every bedThe Russians havent loomed so large as a sinister hand influencing the course of American society since the Red Scares of the 20th century. Then, it was largely the right that warned of Russian infiltration; now it is progressives who see Russians...
-
Column (10/24/20)Terry Kitchen, Mike Bennett left profound legacies [video]It's natural to wonder if we could do more with our lives or make a greater impact in our spheres of influence. The recent death of local dentist Dr. Mike Bennett and the renaming of the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School after the late...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/23/20)SEMO Football raises $13,000 through car wash for police scholarshipThose in law enforcement have some of the most challenging jobs. But in today's environment where anti-police rhetoric dominates much of the national news coverage, the day-to-day pressures of the job are a challenge not only for the officers but...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/21/20)Cape flood wall murals get long awaited upgradesMurals covering the outside of the Mississippi flood wall shine brighter than ever. After years of work toward securing a lighting solution, Old Town Cape, led by longtime volunteer and board member Danny Essner, recently flipped the switch on the...
-
Editorial (10/19/20)Survivor stories are examples of resilience, faith and loveHopefully you had a chance to read the special survivor-story section of the Southeast Missourian last Tuesday, featuring members of our community bravely telling their stories of endurance and persistence. You can hear these inspirational stories...
-
Editorial (10/16/20)Smithsonian exhibit opens Monday in Cape GirardeauA traveling Smithsonian exhibit focused on water will open to the public on Monday in Cape Girardeau. Referred to as the Water/Ways Exhibit, it will be on display through Jan. 13 at the Kellerman Foundation's Heritage Hall. The exhibit looks at the...
-
Editorial (10/14/20)Mangels played important role in finance for universityKathy Mangels, a high-ranking administrator who has made significant contributions to the success of Southeast Missouri State University, will retire at the end of the month. Mangels was named vice president for finance and administration in 2006...
-
Editorial (10/9/20)Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates milestone anniversaryThe one-to-one youth mentoring program Big Brothers Big Sisters recently marked its 20th anniversary in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau chapter has been a resounding success, connecting more than 2,000 youth with mentors and affecting more than...
-
Editorial (10/7/20)Editorial: Hayes played important role for university with local mediaAfter 29 years working in communications at Southeast Missouri State University, Ann Hayes has retired. Hayes was hired as director of the SEMO News Bureau in March 1991, a position she held for most of her tenure at Southeast. In December 2017, she...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.