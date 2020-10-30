*Menu
Letter to the Editor

No more sign stealing

Friday, October 30, 2020

To the person who trespassed on my property and stole the sign endorsing our choice for president, I have a few questions.

Is petty theft more effective than voting? Is trampling on our First Amendment right the best way to express your freedom of speech?

Sadly I was expecting this to happen, so I bought a backup sign. Please respect the democratic process and leave this sign alone.

Thank you.

CYNTHIA C. MAHER, Cape Girardeau