Pro-lifers support Amendment 3

Letter to the Editor

Two years ago, the good people of Missouri were told that the so called "Clean Missouri" Amendment would prevent legislators being in the pockets of lobbyists and special interests. In reality, that was already prohibited prior to "Clean Missouri."

The true goal of "Clean Missouri" of 2018 was designed to control the redistricting of legislative districts and return power to the pro-abortion Democrat Party in Missouri. This portion of "Clean Missouri" was never made known to the vast majority of the public. They were not transparent.

Now, in 2020, "Cleaner Missouri" clarifies that Missourians want a bi-partisan panel choosing how redistricting lines are drawn for our state representatives and senators.

Do not believe the lies you are hearing from those who support abortion and oppose Amendment 3 on the 2020 ballot. They are feeding Missourians another deception.

Amendment 3's main priority is not about lobbyists giving money to legislators. It's about you being able to have pro-life representation in Jefferson City!

Planned Parenthood, who profits from killing babies, opposes Amendment 3

Missouri Right to Life, who works to save unborn babies, supports Amendment 3

On Nov. 3, "vote yes on Amendment 3."

SUSAN KLEIN, executive director, Missouri Right to Life State PAC, Jefferson City, Missouri