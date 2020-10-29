Vote 'no' on Amendment 3

Letter to the Editor

Amendment 3 seeks to overthrow the Clean MO initiative of 2018 that was overwhelmingly passed by voters. Why? Partisan politicians liked being able to secretly control the commissioners drawing of congressional districts! We call this process "gerrymandering," one of the most heinous processes ever developed in U.S. politics!

The goal of a democracy is to increase the participation of the people (one man one vote), not to limit it as this new abhorrent amendment is attempting to do! Please don't be fooled by the deceptive wording in the amendment or scare rhetoric which alludes to dividing Missourians by urban and rural areas. We are all Missourians! The lobbyist checks are trivial here and would better be fought in a standalone separate amendment.

Let us work together to stop party undemocratic bosses from high jacking our democracy again. We want truly independent commissioners to draw our districts like the Clean MO initiative intended.

BUD CRAVEN, Jackson