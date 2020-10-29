Prayer 10-29-20
O Heavenly Father, may we be strong and of a good courage. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape County officials collect ballots ahead of Election Day1Kara Clark Summers remains convinced 82% to 85% of Cape Girardeau Countys registered voters will cast a ballot in Tuesdays general election. Summers, who has been county clerk and election authority since 2007, says 738 ballots were returned to...
-
Parson emphasizes conservative values in Cape visit6Gov. Mike Parson held a rally inside the Plaza Tire Service Warehouse and Distribution Center in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday filled with supporters and other Republican state and local officials as part of a campaign stop on his Mike Works Bus...
-
Central High School to shutter in-person instruction for a week because of coronavirus4Rising COVID-19 cases in the student body and among staff has prompted Cape Girardeau Central High School administrators to shut down in-person learning for a week, beginning Monday. Kristen Tallent, communications director for the district, said...
-
Incumbent 8th District congressman faces two challengers2Missouris 8th Congressional District voters will choose from among three candidates Republican incumbent Jason Smith, Democrat Kathy Ellis and Libertarian Tom Schmitz. Rep. Smith, a native of Salem, Missouri, has held the seat since June 4,...
-
-
Substance abuse coalition receives 'epic' grant fundsA Cape Girardeau coalition focused on preventing youth substance abuse while promoting healthy lifestyles is receiving some epic funding from the federal government. EPIC, short for Early Prevention Impacts Communities, announced this week it has...
-
Nell Holcomb School District extends fall break due to coronavirusThe Nell Holcomb School District in eastern Cape Girardeau County is lengthening its fall break by three days due to COVID-19 concerns. The kindergarten-through- eighth-grade district was scheduled to be on break through Tuesday but school...
-
Ziegenhorn, Cole vie for 1st district commissioner of Scott CountyTerry Cole and Dennis Ziegenhorn are candidates for 1st District Scott County commissioner on the Nov. 3 ballot. Cole is a Republican, while Ziegenhorn is a Democrat. The candidates answered several questions posed by the Standard Democrat. ...
-
Seven area deaths attributed to coronavirusSeven area residents died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials reported Scott County officials reported five virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of county residents who have died because of the virus to 26. The county has tallied...
-
State House, Perry County Commission seats up for grabsAside from state and national races, some Perry County, Missouri, voters will have two locally contested races to consider Tuesday. Republican Rick Francis is facing Democrat Mike Lindley for the District 145 seat in the State House, and Republican...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/29/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes for the June 15 and 25 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
New online system maps Cape County propertiesA new online property mapping system promises to be faster and more user friendly than the previous system provided by the Cape Girardeau County Assessor's Office. The public can access the new system through the assessor's web portal,...
-
Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau County responds to pandemicThis year's approach to holiday services will be different, said Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau County, but the traditional holiday meals and toy and food drives will go on -- with an eye toward safety and...
-
Miller honored for judicial serviceA group composed of judges from across the state honored Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau for his work in a program filling judicial needs around Missouri. Miller's award stemmed from his participation in the state's judicial transfer...
-
Architectural survey set for mid-November in JacksonHistoric architecture in Jackson is about to get surveyed. Unlike traditional surveys, which measure property and locate property boundaries, this survey is a visual evaluation to determine the number of historically significant buildings and...
-
SEMO educators address dealing with 'COVID fatigue'3The interim director of Southeast Missouri State Universitys Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility doesnt mince words when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Theres no end in sight and were tired of it, said Millicent Odhiambo. Much...
-
Galloway, trailing in polls, says she can close gap3With less than a week before Election Day, and with polls showing her trailing by several percentage points, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway believes she "has the momentum" in her campaign to unseat Gov. Mike Parson. "We are within the margin of...
-
Amended mask order for Cape County remains in effect13The emergency face mask mandate in Cape Girardeau County will continue, but not without criteria for easing it. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to continue the countywide face...
-
Central Academy's JAG program aimed at after-graduation successThe Cape Girardeau School District launched the JAG (Jobs for Americas Graduates) initiative this fall at Central Academy, the 145-student program for students struggling academically in grades five through 12 and who find themselves in need of...
-
-
Revivify fundraising results announcedOld Town Cape Inc. announced Tuesday that fundraising event Revivify exceeded the organizations goal of $40,000, bringing in $42,300, and those funds will go toward Old Town Capes mission to revitalize downtown Cape Girardeau. This years...
-
Interstate crash claims life of Perryville womanA two-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County claimed the life of an 81-year-old Perryville, Missouri, woman. At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, a 1989 Chevrolet pickup was northbound on the interstate near the 157 mile marker. Lori...
-
Perryville woman dies in UTV crashA 39-year-old Perryville, Missouri, woman died Friday night after the utility vehicle she was riding in overturned after its driver made a sharp turn, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Jacqueline Miller was pronounced dead at...
-
FBI seeks information about crimes perpetrated by deceased murdererThe Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to forward information of any crimes possibly perpetrated by a deceased murderer. Richard William Davis who used several aliases, including Dick, Nash and William Davis died in 2012...
-
Most read 10/27/20Christmas parades planned in Jackson, Scott City; Cape parade canceled11Christmas parade plans are underway in Jackson and Scott City. In Jackson, the Dec. 6 parade will likely look different this year. Santa will be riding in this years parade but will not be available for photos, and uptown shops will not be open...
-
Most read 10/26/20Actor, singer John Schneider headlines upcoming event at drive-inHes been Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, Jonathan Kent on Smallville, a musician and an independent filmmaker, and next weekend, John Schneider will be the headliner at Rock N Roll Drive-In in Blomeyer. Schneiders event will include both a...
-
Most read 10/26/20Local fast-food restaurants adapt to coronavirus, look forward to reopening indoor diningWhen will your favorite fast-food restaurants reopen indoor dining? Brian House, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau said April 2021. Shannon Davis, owner and operator of local McDonald's restaurants said,...
-
Photo Gallery 10/25/20Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape, Inc. held the second annual Monster Mash Car Bash on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Classic cars, decorated in various displays, lined the parking lot at 35 S. Spanish St. where children dressed in Halloween costumes were able to...
-
Photo Gallery 10/25/2011th annual Oak Ridge Trunk or TreatThe 11th annual Trunk or Treat at Oak Ridge High School was held Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, sponsored by the Oak Ridge P.T.O and the Oak Ridge Jr. High Pep Club. Children of all ages were invited to put on their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat out...
-
Most read 10/24/20About 100 new coronavirus cases reported19No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Friday, though health officials reported about 100 new cases of the disease. Nearly half of the new cases -- 40 -- came from Cape Girardeau County, which is nearing 3,000 total cases of the...
-
Most read 10/23/20Hollis out, Morris in as Cape fire chief11The City of Cape Girardeau announced Randy Morris Jr. has become the citys interim fire chief, succeeding Travis Hollis, according to a statement from city manager Scott Meyer on Thursday. Chief Hollis and the city have mutually agreed to...
-
-
Most read 10/22/20What we don't know about the election47We are less than two weeks from the 2020 election, and no one knows who is going to win. Polls suggest that former vice-president Joe Biden is likely to come out on top -- significantly, when it comes to the popular vote -- but we all know what...