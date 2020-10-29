Do you love the movies? Then don't miss the new series at La Croix!
Each year, La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau packs members and guests into its sanctuary for a unique series that focuses on popular culture through cinema while drawing poignant, transcendent lessons about life. In a year without Covid, more than 2,400 people, most of them munching on popcorn, would typically be in attendance each week for what is called "La Croix at the Movies." Its goal is explained on the La Croix website, "We believe that many biblical truths can be found in art, and one of the most prevalent art forms in our age is the movies."
This 4-week series, which features nearly 20 minutes of movie clips each sermon, is usually not available outside the in-person service because of movie intellectual property rights. So, La Croix was not able to provide the services on DVD or broadcast them on its app before. This year because of Covid, however, the church has found a way to livestream the full services, along with the movie excerpts, giving more people the opportunity to experience the powerful, entertaining and inspiring messages.
So, from the comfort of your home, online or via the La Croix app on your phone, you can watch the weekly series, which starts the weekend of Oct. 31/Nov. 1 and continues until Nov. 22. Just go to lacroixchurch.org for more information. Limited seating is also available during the church's three service times: Saturday at 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Meanwhile, here is a Q&A with La Croix senior pastor, Ron Watts.
Q: Why do you do "La Croix at the Movies?"
Watts: Everyone loves a good story! Stories grab our attention and help us see things in a new light. It was said that Jesus never taught without using a story. While storytelling has changed forms over the years, its power has never diminished -- as seen in the popularity of film, today's preferred story telling medium. Our church history plays into it as well. La Croix's first seven years were spent meeting in a theater, the Old West Park 4 Cine in the mall. Utilizing screens and visual technologies to communicate is deep in our DNA. We've been doing message series based on current Hollywood movies for over 20 years now and, in recent years, expanded the concept to include more scenes from each film.
Q: Previously, you haven't been able to provide the service outside in-person church because of the movie clips. How did you arrange to do it this year?
Watts: Our team did extensive research to understand the guidelines and what our video license allows us to do and discovered that we can use them for online church. We are also staying under the permitted length of individual clips shown. Online church is new for us -- so this wasn't even a consideration in the past. To err on the conservative side, the messages along with the movie clips, will live on our church website for just one week following their debut.
Q: How do you choose the movies? Is there a process?
Watts: Since I generally do the messages, it's based on movies I've seen. My wife and I enjoy going to the show, so it's some of the more fun "research" I do all year. To expand the search, I'll ask others about the movies they've seen and if there are any they recommend we check them out. Brett Cheek, our teaching pastor, is also doing one of the movies this year.
Q: There always seems to be a movie that it appears you particularly love pulling powerful messages from. In recent years I think of The Greatest Showman, Lion, Green Book, the Black Panther and Instant Family. And, I get a sense, Lord of the Rings holds a special place in your heart. What have been among your favorites?
Watts: It's a lot of fun doing this series! While my tastes are pretty eclectic, I love a good true story where the lead character overcomes adversity (Unbroken), has a change of heart (Green Book), or does something honorable despite it being hard (Instant Family). When they were released, I did messages on all three LOTR films -- which rank high on my list. OK, those aren't true stories but they were great adventures! Chariots of Fire is my all-time favorite movie ... but that predates my preaching days.
Q: Do you ever get pushback from members about a particular movie or message? What is your philosophy about such feedback?
Watts: We've had some pushback from folks who thought a particular movie wasn't appropriate to show or talk about in church. We are clear that our covering a movie does not mean we endorse all of its content. When we do get pushback I try to listen gracefully and simply explain that this series is not intended to reach the already-Christian but the person who wouldn't normally set foot in a church.
Q: Is there anything you can share about the movies you'll be talking about this year? I know you hyped the first week as being particularly appealing to men.
Watts: There are some things that simply cannot be revealed until the proper time ... All I can say at this time is that I'm really excited about this year's selections. I can reveal that the first sermon has already been filmed at a location in town that goes with the story.
Q: Is there anything else that people who are not familiar with "La Croix at the Movies" should know? And, is the series limited to people in this area ... or should anyone feel comfortable signing in from anywhere?
Watts: Now that we have church online people can tune in from anywhere in the world ... which is a whole new, exciting dimension to this year's series. All are welcome! At La Croix we like to say, "We'll do whatever it takes to reach people far from Christ." This is one of those things!
Thank you Pastor Ron. For information about how to access "La Croix at the Movies" -- and for a sneak peek from movies that might be featured -- visit: lacroixchurch.org. The series promises to be fun and inspiring. You don't want to miss it.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian and a member of La Croix church.
- Balance on the river's edge (10/24/20)
- What we don't know about the election (10/22/20)
- Local Covid deaths, young children, and some remarkable optimism about the future (10/17/20)
- Judge Amy Coney Barrett provides inspiration in intellect, independence and humility (10/15/20)
- What's the crazy thing in the river at Cape Girardeau? (10/1/20)
- A celebration of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (9/26/20)
- Lessons from Eisenhower, seen in the lives of Drury, Buhs and Shanks (9/17/20)
Comments
-
Editorial (10/28/20)Jackson resident takes on leadership role in conservationA Jackson resident who worked in the Missouri Department of Conversation office in Cape Girardeau for 25 years recently started a new role in the state capital. Christopher Kennedy was named assistant to the director for inclusion and diversity for...
-
Column (10/28/20)Joe Biden is targeting a great American industryJoe Biden wants to take one of the great American success stories of the past several decades and drive it into the ground. He would turn his back on the stupendous wealth represented by proven reserves of oil and gas in this country. Rather than...
-
Praise for 'polarizing' politicians"He's too polarizing." "She's too divisive." Ever hear those descriptions of politicians or leaders, the purpose of which is to convince people that Mr. or Mrs. So-and-So is too dangerous to even consider supporting? I call nonsense on the whole...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Column (10/26/20)There isn't a Russian under every bedThe Russians havent loomed so large as a sinister hand influencing the course of American society since the Red Scares of the 20th century. Then, it was largely the right that warned of Russian infiltration; now it is progressives who see Russians...
-
Terry Kitchen, Mike Bennett left profound legacies [video]It's natural to wonder if we could do more with our lives or make a greater impact in our spheres of influence. The recent death of local dentist Dr. Mike Bennett and the renaming of the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School after the late...
-
-
-
Will changes to American life become permanent?The coronavirus, widespread quarantines, an unprecedented self-induced recession, and unchecked rioting, looting and protesting -- all in a presidential election year -- are radically disrupting American habits and behavior. Rents, home prices and...
-
A new challenge for tough times"Dude, I want you to punch Donald Trump in the face." During Amy Coney Barrett's hearing, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker quoted a man who approached him at a town hall. "Dude, that's a felony," is how Booker described his response. Good for...
-
Column (10/23/20)Stimulus spending benefits politicians, not taxpayersI recall several presidential elections ago, an elementary school teacher wrote a newspaper column about a mock election he held in his class. Two students were nominated by their classmates, and then they campaigned for their votes. Who won the...
-
Editorial (10/23/20)SEMO Football raises $13,000 through car wash for police scholarshipThose in law enforcement have some of the most challenging jobs. But in today's environment where anti-police rhetoric dominates much of the national news coverage, the day-to-day pressures of the job are a challenge not only for the officers but...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/21/20)Cape flood wall murals get long awaited upgradesMurals covering the outside of the Mississippi flood wall shine brighter than ever. After years of work toward securing a lighting solution, Old Town Cape, led by longtime volunteer and board member Danny Essner, recently flipped the switch on the...
-
Editorial (10/19/20)Survivor stories are examples of resilience, faith and loveHopefully you had a chance to read the special survivor-story section of the Southeast Missourian last Tuesday, featuring members of our community bravely telling their stories of endurance and persistence. You can hear these inspirational stories...
-
Editorial (10/16/20)Smithsonian exhibit opens Monday in Cape GirardeauA traveling Smithsonian exhibit focused on water will open to the public on Monday in Cape Girardeau. Referred to as the Water/Ways Exhibit, it will be on display through Jan. 13 at the Kellerman Foundation's Heritage Hall. The exhibit looks at the...
-
Editorial (10/14/20)Mangels played important role in finance for universityKathy Mangels, a high-ranking administrator who has made significant contributions to the success of Southeast Missouri State University, will retire at the end of the month. Mangels was named vice president for finance and administration in 2006...
-
Editorial (10/9/20)Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates milestone anniversaryThe one-to-one youth mentoring program Big Brothers Big Sisters recently marked its 20th anniversary in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau chapter has been a resounding success, connecting more than 2,000 youth with mentors and affecting more than...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/7/20)Editorial: Hayes played important role for university with local mediaAfter 29 years working in communications at Southeast Missouri State University, Ann Hayes has retired. Hayes was hired as director of the SEMO News Bureau in March 1991, a position she held for most of her tenure at Southeast. In December 2017, she...
-
-
Editorial (10/5/20)Consider supporting the Salvation Army's red kettle campaignYou can expect to see the Salvation Armys red kettles earlier this year. The annual drive is normally a Thanksgiving to Christmas initiative, but Cape Girardeau Salvation Army officer Lt. Matt DeGonia tells the Southeast Missourian because of the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.