Prayer 10/27/20

More to explore
-
Cape schools stay with EBO MDIn a unanimous vote, and despite a public challenge from a competing firm, the Cape Girardeau School Board voted Monday to authorize negotiation of a contract with Essential Benefit Offerings (EBO MD) for what school superintendent Neil Glass called...
-
SEMO Food Bank receives grant for study, pilot programSoutheast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, has received a grant from Feeding America that will cover the cost of monthly mobile food distributions in Scott County and other nearby counties through April, a study on how well the food banks...
-
Three area deaths attributed to coronavirus2Health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Monday, two in Bollinger County, Missouri, and one in Cape Girardeau County. Bollinger County reported two deaths because of the virus, bringing the countys total to four. As of Monday, the...
-
Cape County wrapping up CARES Act funding processWith just over two months left in 2020, Cape Girardeau County officials say the calendar and the countys $9.2 million coronavirus relief fund should both run out at about the same time. It will be awfully close, commented First District County...
-
Christmas parades planned in Jackson, Scott City; Cape parade canceled10Christmas parade plans are underway in Jackson and Scott City. In Jackson, the Dec. 6 parade will likely look different this year. Santa will be riding in this years parade but will not be available for photos, and uptown shops will not be open...
-
Backfisch, Kiefer vie for commissioner of Scott County 2nd DistrictMike Backfisch Jr. and Donnie Kiefer are both candidates for 2nd District Scott County commissioner on the Nov. 3 ballot. Backfisch is a Republican while Kiefer is a Democrat. The following is a Q&A with each candidate. Backfisch: I have worked as a...
-
-
Optimist Club to honor law enforcement personnelA U.S. Navy veteran, former prosecutor and retired federal judge will speak at Thursdays Respect for Law event sponsored by Cape Girardeaus Evening Optimist Club. Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. will provide remarks at the event, and the club will honor...
-
Zonta Southeast Missouri local projectsBoys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri has partnered with Zonta to help fund our SMART Girls Program. SMART Girls is a small-group health, fitness, prevention/education and self-esteem enhancement program...
-
Most read 10/26/20Local fast-food restaurants adapt to coronavirus, look forward to reopening indoor diningWhen will your favorite fast-food restaurants reopen indoor dining? Brian House, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau said April 2021. Shannon Davis, owner and operator of local McDonald's restaurants said,...
-
Local News 10/26/20Actor, singer John Schneider headlines event next week at drive-inHes been Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, Jonathan Kent on Smallville, a musician and an independent filmmaker, and next weekend, John Schneider will be the headliner at Rock N Roll Drive-In in Blomeyer. Schneiders event will include both a...
-
-
Photo Gallery 10/25/20Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape, Inc. held the second annual Monster Mash Car Bash on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Classic cars, decorated in various displays, lined the parking lot at 35 S. Spanish St. where children dressed in Halloween costumes were able to...
-
Photo Gallery 10/25/2011th annual Oak Ridge Trunk or TreatThe 11th annual Trunk or Treat at Oak Ridge High School was held Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, sponsored by the Oak Ridge P.T.O and the Oak Ridge Jr. High Pep Club. Children of all ages were invited to put on their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat out...
-
-
About 100 new coronavirus cases reported19No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Friday, though health officials reported about 100 new cases of the disease. Nearly half of the new cases -- 40 -- came from Cape Girardeau County, which is nearing 3,000 total cases of the...
-
Sitting senator, newcomer face off for Cape House seat14A sitting state senator and a man who has never held public office are vying for the state House seat that virtually covers Cape Girardeau. Democrat Andy Leighton, 58, and Republican Wayne Wallingford, 74, are running for the seat being vacated by...
-
-
Newman Center 'ahead of schedule'According to the director of Southeast Missouri State University's Newman Center, Deacon Tom Schumer, the construction for the new Catholic campus ministry building is ahead of schedule. After beginning demolition and construction on the site this...
-
Photo Gallery 10/24/20WaterFest creates a splash in downtown Cape GirardeauThe Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation held WaterFest on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the parking lot at the corner of Themis and Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Volunteer for the Kellerman Foundation MJ DeGraff said more than 250...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/25/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes for the Oct. 19 and 22 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Hollis out, Morris in as Cape fire chief11The City of Cape Girardeau announced Randy Morris Jr. has become the citys interim fire chief, succeeding Travis Hollis, according to a statement from city manager Scott Meyer on Thursday. Chief Hollis and the city have mutually agreed to...
-
Honorable Young Men Club seeks to expand reach with new initiativeLocal youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club is looking to take its initiative to another level. The organization was founded in 2016 by four former Southeast Missouri State University football players Kweku Arkorful, Wyky Jean,...
-
Student creates mural to commemorate coronavirus pandemic5Tenth-grader Khamani Rutherford, 15, is in the third week of developing a mural about the COVID-19 pandemic on the walls of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau that will outlast the pandemic and be a reminder of this time to future students who walk...
-
More CARES Act distribution ok'd by Cape CountyCape Girardeau County commissioners approved the distribution of $60,105.97 in coronavirus relief money to non-public sector entities at its meeting Thursday. Businesses seeking COVID-19 expense reimbursements were required to produce receipts or...
-
Positive trends seen in coronavirus numbers2After several weeks of steadily increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths in the region, Cape Girardeau County officials got a bit of good news Thursday morning from the countys emergency management agency director. Mark Winkler updated county...
-
Illinois seeking to extradite alleged child sex offenderIllinois authorities are working to extradite a man from Washington state who is wanted on several child sexual abuse charges. Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev was arrested Oct. 7 in Vancouver, Washington, on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for five...
-
Notre Dame cancels craft fair scheduled for November1Notre Dame Regional High School has canceled the upcoming Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles Show, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current health department guidelines, the school announced in a news release. I truly love working with all of the...
-
-
Photo Gallery 10/23/20Cape Girardeau Fire Department training exerciseThe Cape Girardeau Fire Department held a live burn exercise Friday morning for approximately 15 first and second year firefighters. The training exercise was held at 222 N. Middle St. in Cape Girardeau, which is scheduled for demolition in the...
-
Photo Gallery 10/23/20Old Town Cape's RevivifyOld Town Cape held its first-ever Revivify fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. The Revivify fundraiser was an open house-style event held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and attendees were able to support and learn more...
-
Most read 10/22/20What we don't know about the election47We are less than two weeks from the 2020 election, and no one knows who is going to win. Polls suggest that former vice-president Joe Biden is likely to come out on top -- significantly, when it comes to the popular vote -- but we all know what...
-
-
-
Most read 10/21/20Chief clarifies comments on Cape police morale3Thirty days after telling the Cape Girardeau City Council morale in his department was bad, Cape Girardeaus police chief said it is the national narrative about law enforcement not the response of city residents that has had a deleterious...
-
-