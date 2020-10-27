Why I am running for state representative

In February, our family was blessed with its first grandchildren. Their arrival made it clear that it was time for me to seek public office to restore the true priorities of all Missourians.

Missourians place high value on equality for everyone in our community. Policies and practices must apply fairly to all. Resources should be shared equitably. The hallmarks of public service should be professionalism and responsiveness to everyone.

Missourians expect the terms of approved ballot measures to be respected. I will work hard to justify my position to gain public approval but if different I will abide by the voters' wishes.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

In August, Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion. We wanted to make sure that as many of our neighbors as possible have access to life-changing, life-saving healthcare. This fight is not over.

For real change to occur, we must demand that those elected lead and, more importantly, collaborate with one another to heal our state and resolve the vast issues confronting us. The problems are complex and require both parties working together seeking common ground founded in respect. To achieve this vision, Missourians must realize that they have the true power to make their voices heard by actively participating in the process through voting, encouraging others to vote, and protecting the rights of all Americans to exercise that for which so many have given so much.

To get more information on my policy positions, to make contact, or to donate time or money, please visit our website at https://www.upballot.com/Andy-Leighton or email LeightonForMO@gmail.com

Thank you for your consideration during the campaign. Please vote for me for state representative.

Andy Leighton, Cape Girardeau

Paid for by Leighton For MO, Roy Leighton, Treasurer