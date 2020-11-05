Today in History
Today in History
Today is Thursday, Nov. 5, the 310th day of 2020. There are 56 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 5, 2009, a shooting rampage at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas left 13 people dead; Maj. Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was later convicted of murder and sentenced to death. (No execution date has been set.)
On this date:
In 1605, the "Gunpowder Plot" failed as Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.
In 1781, the Continental Congress elected John Hanson of Maryland its chairman, giving him the title of "President of the United States in Congress Assembled."
In 1872, suffragist Susan B. Anthony defied the law by attempting to cast a vote for President Ulysses S. Grant. (Anthony was convicted by a judge and fined $100, but she never paid the penalty.)
In 1912, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected president, defeating Progressive Party candidate Theodore Roosevelt, incumbent Republican William Howard Taft and Socialist Eugene V. Debs.
In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in office as he defeated Republican challenger Wendell L. Willkie.
In 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Democratic Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and American Independent candidate George C. Wallace.
In 1992, Malice Green, a Black motorist, died after he was struck in the head 14 times with a flashlight by a Detroit police officer, Larry Nevers, outside a suspected crack house. (Nevers and his partner, Walter Budzyn, were found guilty of second-degree murder, but the convictions were overturned; they were later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.)
In 1994, former President Ronald Reagan disclosed he had Alzheimer's disease.
In 2003, President Bush signed a bill outlawing the procedure known by its critics as "partial-birth abortion"; less than an hour later, a federal judge in Nebraska issued a temporary restraining order against the ban. (In 2007, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act.)
In 2006, Saddam Hussein was convicted and sentenced by the Iraqi High Tribunal to hang for crimes against humanity.
In 2014, a day after sweeping Republican election gains, President Barack Obama and incoming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to try to turn divided government into a force for good rather than gridlock, yet warned of veto showdowns as well.
In 2017, a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire in a small South Texas church, killing more than two dozen people; the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in a vehicle after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire. (An autopsy revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.)
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, boarded Air Force One to fly to Mumbai, India, the first stop of a 10-day tour through India, Indonesia, South Korea and Japan. A judge in Los Angeles sentenced Johannes Mehserle, a white former transit officer, to two years in prison in the shooting death of Oscar Grant, a Black man, on an Oakland train platform; the minimal sentence provoked angry protests. (Mehserle ended up serving 11 months.) Cable channel MSNBC suspended host Keith Olbermann for two shows for making unapproved political donations. Actor Jill Clayburgh died in Lakeville, Connecticut, at age 66. Opera singer Shirley Verrett, 79, died in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Five years ago: A woman who kept mentally disabled adults captive in the basement of a Philadelphia home and in other states for their disability checks was sentenced by a federal judge to life in prison; Linda Weston, 55, apologized during the hearing, saying: "I believe in God and God knows what happened." Lisa Mearkle, a small-town police officer who fatally shot an unarmed motorist in the back as he was lying facedown on the ground, was acquitted at her murder trial in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania.
One year ago: Virginia Democrats took full control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades, as suburban voters turned out in big numbers to back Democratic candidates. Residents of Tucson, Arizona, voted overwhelmingly not to become an official "sanctuary city" with more restrictions on how and when police could enforce immigration laws. Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, overwhelmingly approved removing the name of Dr. Martin Luther King from one of the city's most historic boulevards, less than a year after the city council decided to rename The Paseo for the civil rights icon.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Harris Yulin is 83. Actor Chris Robinson is 82. Actor Elke Sommer is 80. Singer Art Garfunkel is 79. Singer Peter Noone is 73. TV personality Kris Jenner is 65. Actor Nestor Serrano is 65. Actor-comedian Mo Gaffney is 62. Actor Robert Patrick is 62. Singer Bryan Adams is 61. Actor Tilda Swinton is 60. Actor Michael Gaston is 58. Actor Tatum O'Neal is 57. Actor Andrea McArdle is 57. Rock singer Angelo Moore (Fishbone) is 55. Actor Judy Reyes is 53. Actor Seth Gilliam is 52. Rock musician Mark Hunter (James) is 52. Actor Sam Rockwell is 52. Country singers Heather and Jennifer Kinley (The Kinleys) are 50. Actor Corin Nemec is 49. Rock musician Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) is 49. Country singer-musician Ryan Adams is 46. Actor Sam Page is 45. Actor Sebastian Arcelus is 44. Actor Luke Hemsworth is 40. Actor Jeremy Lelliott is 38. Actor Annet Mahendru is 35. Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 33. Actor Landon Gimenez is 17.
-
Salute to Veterans: Veteran Ladner carries military family mindset into law enforcement careerLt. Jason Ladner's military career ended four and a half years ago, but he carries his soldier's mindset to work every day as the leader of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office jail division. Ladner served for nearly 13 years in the U.S. Army...
-
-
Salute to Veterans: Nation benefits from veterans' continued serviceJohn Dragoni served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. His military career took him to China, India, Burma and Guam. His experiences as a gunner were "very, very harrowing." Then, like the veterans of that war and others lucky enough to...
-
Salute to Veterans: Veterans Day events planned throughout areaSeveral Veterans Day events will occur in the region this year. Among them on Veterans Day: Flag presentation 8 a.m., Cape Girardeau County Parks, 2400 County Park Drive, Cape. Presentation of new flags to honor those eligible service men from...
-
Salute to Veterans: Stevenson continues lifetime of serviceMike Stevenson's service to country led directly to his service to community. The Cape Girardeau resident is a retired colonel who served in the Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard. He is a family practice doctor of osteopathic medicine, and...
-
Record number of ballots cast Tuesday in Cape CountyMore voters than ever cast ballots Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County, but aside from some initial lines when polling places opened, most voting precincts reported steady, but not overwhelming, voter turnout. It was like Black Friday when we opened...
-
Cape County reports record increase in virus casesTwo area residents died because of COVID-19 Wednesday, and Cape Girardeau County marked its highest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic began. The deaths came in Stoddard and Bollinger counties in Missouri. Officials with Cape Girardeau...
-
Wallingford well after surgery, looking forward to returning to Missouri House3Wayne Wallingford celebrated his election as Missouris new House District 147 representative in an unexpected location Tuesday. Wallingford of Cape Girardeau received a kidney transplant the day before at Saint Louis University Hospital. I had...
-
Jackson to observe cold weather moratoriumThe City of Jackson has approximately 6,200 commercial and residential electricity customers and will follow the dictates of Missouris Cold Weather Rule, even though the county seat community technically does not have to do so. The moratorium,...
-
-
Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground statesAssociated Press WASHINGTON (AP) -- The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states -- Wisconsin, Michigan...
-
Voter turnout high in area countiesMost election results in surrounding Missouri counties mirrored results elsewhere in the state, and turnout was well above recent elections. In Cape Girardeau County, 40,517 residents cast ballots, representing 73% of eligible voters. Perry County...
-
Tight local races in Scott CountyTight local races were the order in Tuesday's general election in Scott County. Republican Terry Cole earned 3,996 votes against 3,893 for Democat Dennis Ziegenhorn in the race for the First District seat on the County Commission. Those numbers...
-
-
Rehder, Wallingford, Francis win legislative seatsFamiliar faces won races for area legislative seats in Tuesday's general election. In the only state Senate race in the area, term-limited state Rep. Holly Rehder, Republican, comfortably won the District 27 seat, besting Democrat Donnie Owens. The...
-
Updated national results
-
Cape city, conservation officials to discuss deer census9This story has been updated. Acknowledging there is activity supporting the fact that the deer population is growing in Cape Girardeau, city manager Scott Meyer said a meeting has been set with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on...
-
Jackson employee health plan will likely shift to Southeast5Barring a last-minute change of direction, it appears Jackson city employees will be offered a new health insurance plan in 2021 in which SoutheastHEALTH physicians and facilities will be preferred providers and the Saint Francis Health System will...
-
Vargas compliments, pleads in pre-Thanksgiving message about coronavirus5In a 48-second video sent via email, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas hailed students for their adherence to the universitys Protect the Nest COVID-19 guidelines and warned them to keep up their vigilance. I know you...
-
Email breach at Perry County Memorial may have exposed patient dataA pair of employee email accounts at Perry County Memorial Hospital were reportedly accessed without authorization recently, potentially exposing private patient information of some individuals, according to the hospital. A statement released...
-
-
Coronavirus cases continue rise in Cape County3Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 115 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and Monday for a total case count of 3,156, with 2,692 recoveries and 53 deaths. Active cases fell by 96 on Monday, down to 411. Cases in long-term...
-
Cape announces holiday trash collection scheduleCape Girardeau's trash and recycling collection schedules will be altered next week and the week of Nov. 23 in observance of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. There will be no special trash pickups next Nov. 11, Veterans Day; or Nov. 25, the day before...
-
Most read 11/2/20Business Notebook: Homebuyers invited to Come Home to Deerfield; student loan default rates down2Area Properties Real Estate has partnered with Drury Properties to promote Deerfield Estates, a new residential subdivision on Cape Girardeau's west side. The new subdivision just inside Cape Girardeau's city limits is along County Road 313 about a...
-
Local News 11/2/20Sikeston man faces charges in attempted bank robberies1SIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston man faces charges after allegedly attempting to rob two banks Friday in Southeast Missouri. Keith L. Dunlap, 54, is charged through Mississippi County with first- degree robbery, according to Charleston Department of...
-
Local News 11/2/20Arrow staff awarded at ACP/CMA national convention1Staff members of the Arrow, Southeast Missouri State Universitys student newspaper, received six awards during the virtual Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) and College Media Association (CMA) national convention late last month. The Arrow was...
-
Photo Gallery 11/1/20Halloween greetings in Cape GirardeauSeveral events were held across Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, to celebrate Halloween. Lynwood Baptist Church and the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 hosted Trunk or Treat events, where families in the community could dress up in their...
-
-
-
Most read 10/31/20Six deaths blamed on coronavirus31Six area residents died Thursday or Friday because of COVID-19, health officials said. Three of the victims were Cape Girardeau County residents. Two were Bollinger County, Missouri, residents, and one was a Scott County resident. Cape Girardeau...
-
Most read 10/30/20Fire heavily damages Cape home1A Friday morning fire heavily damaged a Cape Girardeau home in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters battled the blaze through noon. It was unclear if anyone was in the structure when the fire began, but...
-
Most read 10/30/20Cape City Council to gather information for possible future deer hunt22Count Bonnie Coy-Svenson among those residents who want to see an urban deer hunt conducted within the city limits of Cape Girardeau. Coy-Svenson, at the most recent meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, demonstrated her advocacy for the idea...
-
Most read 10/29/20Parson emphasizes conservative values in Cape visit24Gov. Mike Parson held a rally inside the Plaza Tire Service Warehouse and Distribution Center in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday filled with supporters and other Republican state and local officials as part of a campaign stop on his Mike Works Bus...
-
Most read 10/29/20Central High School to shutter in-person instruction for a week because of coronavirus13Rising COVID-19 cases in the student body and among staff has prompted Cape Girardeau Central High School administrators to shut down in-person learning for a week, beginning Monday. Kristen Tallent, communications director for the district, said...