Cape Rock in October

User-submitted story by Michael Anders
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Cape Rock in the fall

Highlighting the beauty of Cape Rock, our water treatment plant and the Mississippi River in October.

Mississippi River at Cape Rock
Mississippi River at Cape Rock -- downstream tugboat
Cape Girardeau water treatment plant
The colors of fall

