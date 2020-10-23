SEMO Football raises $13,000 through car wash for police scholarship

-
Column (10/24/20)Terry Kitchen, Mike Bennett left profound legacies [video]It's natural to wonder if we could do more with our lives or make a greater impact in our spheres of influence. The recent death of local dentist Dr. Mike Bennett and the renaming of the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School after the late...
-
Column (10/23/20)Stimulus spending benefits politicians, not taxpayersI recall several presidential elections ago, an elementary school teacher wrote a newspaper column about a mock election he held in his class. Two students were nominated by their classmates, and then they campaigned for their votes. Who won the...
-
Column (10/23/20)Koch and Hooks inspire with their new bookEvery year witnesses the publication of countless books. Some are interesting, and a few are inspiring. The forthcoming book by Charles Koch (business owner and philanthropist) and Brian Hooks (CEO of philanthropic community Stand Together),...
-
Column (10/22/20)What we don't know about the electionWe are less than two weeks from the 2020 election, and no one knows who is going to win. Polls suggest that former vice-president Joe Biden is likely to come out on top -- significantly, when it comes to the popular vote -- but we all know what...
-
-
-
Column (10/22/20)Terry Kitchen led a life of purpose, Christian faithLast Friday, Oct. 16, marked the culmination of a process that began several months ago. It was the formal unveiling of the Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School named after Terry W. Kitchen, longtime Cape Central teacher, coach, athletic director and...
-
Editorial (10/21/20)Cape flood wall murals get long awaited upgradesMurals covering the outside of the Mississippi flood wall shine brighter than ever. After years of work toward securing a lighting solution, Old Town Cape, led by longtime volunteer and board member Danny Essner, recently flipped the switch on the...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/19/20)Survivor stories are examples of resilience, faith and loveHopefully you had a chance to read the special survivor-story section of the Southeast Missourian last Tuesday, featuring members of our community bravely telling their stories of endurance and persistence. You can hear these inspirational stories...
-
Column (10/19/20)Confirmation hearings shouldn't be so worthlessAmy Coney Barrett acquitted herself very well at her confirmation hearings, which means, quite often, she refused to answer questions. Barrett is an exemplary nominee, who was knowledgeable, clear and composed throughout the three days of...
-
Column (10/19/20)Judge Barrett: An originalist, not a conservative activistI wont pretend to be surprised by this, but Senate Democrats, knowing they dont have the power to stop Judge Amy Coney Barretts confirmation to the Supreme Court, have turned the confirmation hearings into a campaign platform to smear President...
-
Column (10/17/20)Local Covid deaths, young children, and some remarkable optimism about the futureHere is a round-up of news about coronavirus in our region -- and the larger world. Statistics underline that COVID-19 is dangerous to the elderly but less of a concern to young adults. Still, younger people who become infected can carry it to those...
-
Editorial (10/16/20)Smithsonian exhibit opens Monday in Cape GirardeauA traveling Smithsonian exhibit focused on water will open to the public on Monday in Cape Girardeau. Referred to as the Water/Ways Exhibit, it will be on display through Jan. 13 at the Kellerman Foundation's Heritage Hall. The exhibit looks at the...
-
Editorial (10/14/20)Mangels played important role in finance for universityKathy Mangels, a high-ranking administrator who has made significant contributions to the success of Southeast Missouri State University, will retire at the end of the month. Mangels was named vice president for finance and administration in 2006...
-
Editorial (10/9/20)Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates milestone anniversaryThe one-to-one youth mentoring program Big Brothers Big Sisters recently marked its 20th anniversary in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau chapter has been a resounding success, connecting more than 2,000 youth with mentors and affecting more than...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/7/20)Editorial: Hayes played important role for university with local mediaAfter 29 years working in communications at Southeast Missouri State University, Ann Hayes has retired. Hayes was hired as director of the SEMO News Bureau in March 1991, a position she held for most of her tenure at Southeast. In December 2017, she...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/5/20)Consider supporting the Salvation Army's red kettle campaignYou can expect to see the Salvation Armys red kettles earlier this year. The annual drive is normally a Thanksgiving to Christmas initiative, but Cape Girardeau Salvation Army officer Lt. Matt DeGonia tells the Southeast Missourian because of the...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/2/20)EDITORIAL: What you need to know about voting in the upcoming electionThere's been plenty of discussion -- and debate -- over absentee and mail-in ballots during this unusual election year. Southeast Missourian reporter Jeff Long provided a first-person account of how he navigated the absentee maze. And we've...
-
Editorial (9/30/20)Center Junction project progressing with only minor disruptionsProgress continues on the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Crews recently began Phase 2 of the project, which means another adjustment in traffic flow. But it wasn't that long ago that city leaders...
-
-
Editorial (9/28/20)First presidential debate to be held Tuesday nightThe first of the 2020 presidential debates will be held Tuesday evening at Case Western Reserve and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe...
-
SEMO Football raises $13,000 through car wash for police scholarship
Those in law enforcement have some of the most challenging jobs. But in today's environment where anti-police rhetoric dominates much of the national news coverage, the day-to-day pressures of the job are a challenge not only for the officers but also their families.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair recently told the Southeast Missourian he had four officers resign from his department, three of whom left law enforcement entirely. It's not necessarily a referendum on this area, but, as the chief said, it's a challenge when the national narrative becomes so anti-police.
An issue the Cape PD faces is a lack of Black officers. Cape Girardeau has one. The general consensus is part of the problem is the cost of going to the police academy.
Local not-for-profit One City recently started a scholarship to fund a minority's tuition to the academy. The SEMO football team, led by Coach Tom Matukewicz, decided to host a car wash to support the scholarship. The coach told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday the car wash raised $13,000. The money will be split with $5,500 going to the One City scholarship and $6,500 going toward a SEMO football scholarship for a minority who wants to attend the SEMO Police Academy in January.
Coach Tuke and his team have done a tremendous job over the years at not only coaching a winning football team but also training the players to be young men of integrity and good character. This is yet another example. Coach, of course, defers credit to his players. But he's doing something special with these young men, and we're thrilled to see them get involved with an important issue.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.