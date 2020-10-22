-
Elections done right
I've worked at the polls several times over the last few years at different precincts in Cape Girardeau County, and I have nothing but praise for Kara Clark Summers, County Clerk, and Allen Seabaugh, Election Supervisor. Both work hard to make sure that poll workers are properly trained, that election laws are followed, and that voters are treated with respect.
We have training before each election and review the voting laws. We discuss the various voting machines and practice with the iPads, which contain the details on all registered voters. Kara emphasizes the need to treat voters with dignity and respect. We are to be friendly, but not chatty. We must never discuss politics while working. We are to check with her office if any problems arise to make sure they are resolved properly. Every voter is screened and every ballot is initialed by two poll workers of different parties. Kara or Allen visit every precinct during every election.
We try to make voting as painless as possible, while complying with the voting laws. I always liked working at the polls, but the fifteen-hour days aren't easy. We get paid $100; supervisors, a little more.
I've seen first hand how the process works. It's big, it's complicated, and it involves lots of people, especially during a presidential election. In Cape Girardeau County we are fortunate to have Kara and Allen and their staff to see that the elections are done right.
GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau