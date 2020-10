Local Marines Present Business Award

Members of SEMO Devil Dogs, Pound #330, of the Military Order of Devil Dogs presented a Certificate of Appreciation to local businessman Sam Farrow on October 16th, at his shop. The certificate was to thank him for donating his material and labor to help create a special recognition award for the Military Order of Devil Dogs (MODD).

The MODD is a subsidiary organization of the Marine Corps League. It is a fun and honor society dedicated to promoting good fellowship among its members and preserving American freedoms. One of it main goals is to raise funds for various children’s charities, donating thousands of dollars each year to assist children’s hospitals across the U.S.

Farrow Fabricating of Jackson assisted the Devil Dogs by preparing a polished chrome piece for a surprise award which will be presented later to the Honorable 59th Chief Devil Dog of the MODD.

Sam Farrow and members of Pound #330 pictured below.