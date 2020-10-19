Survivor stories are examples of resilience, faith and love
Hopefully you had a chance to read the special survivor-story section of the Southeast Missourian last Tuesday, featuring members of our community bravely telling their stories of endurance and persistence. You can hear these inspirational stories at Survivor Stories, an in-person event taking place Thursday evening at One City in Cape Girardeau.
October is traditionally marked as the month to raise awareness of breast cancer, but perhaps we can pause to celebrate survivors of all types, cancer being one of them. Here is one of the inspiring stories:
Mitzie Seger has always been an active person, even scheduling a day post-breast cancer that she would get back to the gym. Remaining positive, even through losing her hair, and relying on her faith to get her through the tough times, she encourages others to get screenings and be proactive about early treatment. Segers sentiments were echoed in an article by the Wall Street Journal last week.
On Oct. 15, the Wall Street Journal published an article about COVID leading to delays in cancer diagnoses, saying the weekly number of newly diagnosed breast-cancer patients fell by nearly 52% for March and early April, compared with figures before the pandemic. In addition, the article states new patient oncology visits were down between 29% and 70% in the months between March and July, compared with the same months a year earlier. If you skipped a doctors visit because of the pandemic, now is a good time to reschedule it.
You can hear Mitzies story and others by reserving your complimentary ticket at www.survivorstories2020.eventbrite.com, or watch the livestream at www.facebook.com/rustmedia. We should take time to listen to these individuals. They are survivors. The following are the courageous individuals sharing their stories with us:
* Jennifer Abernathy Domestic violence, substance abuse and sexual abuse
* Nate Gautier Cancer
* Mitzi Seger Cancer
* Tamatha Crowson Homelessness
* Tyson and Christine Jaegers Infertility
* Nicole Pirtle Miscarriage
* Dr. Loretta Prater Racial Discrimination
British theologian and writer Ian McLaren wrote, Let us be kind to one another, for most of us are fighting a hard battle. Let us remember this as we interact with one another at work, at the grocery store, with strangers and family alike, even as we are socially distanced this month and every month.
Comments
-
Column (10/19/20)Confirmation hearings shouldn't be so worthlessAmy Coney Barrett acquitted herself very well at her confirmation hearings, which means, quite often, she refused to answer questions. Barrett is an exemplary nominee, who was knowledgeable, clear and composed throughout the three days of...
-
Column (10/19/20)Judge Barrett: An originalist, not a conservative activistI wont pretend to be surprised by this, but Senate Democrats, knowing they dont have the power to stop Judge Amy Coney Barretts confirmation to the Supreme Court, have turned the confirmation hearings into a campaign platform to smear President...
-
Local Covid deaths, young children, and some remarkable optimism about the futureHere is a round-up of news about coronavirus in our region -- and the larger world. Statistics underline that COVID-19 is dangerous to the elderly but less of a concern to young adults. Still, younger people who become infected can carry it to those...
-
Destroying the institutions we inheritedIn the 21st century, hallmark American and international institutions have lost much of their prestige and respect. Politics and biases explain the lack of public confidence in organizations and institutions such as the World Health Organization,...
-
On the art of 'stimulus' spending with Trump and PelosiPresident Donald Trump is one of the worst negotiators I have ever seen. One day, he tells Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi that the stimulus talks are over because she insisted on at least a $2 trillion deal and rejected the White House's offer of...
-
Editorial (10/16/20)Smithsonian exhibit opens Monday in Cape GirardeauA traveling Smithsonian exhibit focused on water will open to the public on Monday in Cape Girardeau. Referred to as the Water/Ways Exhibit, it will be on display through Jan. 13 at the Kellerman Foundation's Heritage Hall. The exhibit looks at the...
-
Column (10/15/20)Judge Amy Coney Barrett provides inspiration in intellect, independence and humilityGovernments, and especially the courts, work best when good, independent, competent people, grounded in humility, serve within them. During two days of at times intense -- but not disrespectful -- questioning, Judge Amy Coney Barrett displayed the...
-
-
Editorial (10/14/20)Mangels played important role in finance for universityKathy Mangels, a high-ranking administrator who has made significant contributions to the success of Southeast Missouri State University, will retire at the end of the month. Mangels was named vice president for finance and administration in 2006...
-
Column (10/14/20)Amy Coney Barrett hasn't been nominated for health care czarAmy Coney Barrett has accomplished many things in her career. Becoming an authority or a policymaker on health care isn't one of them. At Notre Dame, she was a professor at the law school, not at the Eck Institute for Global Health. She's written...
-
Column (10/13/20)Will Senate Dems attack Judge Amy Coney Barrett's faith again?The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is why many people voted for Donald Trump in 2016. With about 300 Trump judicial appointees confirmed by the U.S. Senate in his first term, including two Supreme Court nominees, putting judges on the federal bench...
-
Column (10/13/20)VP debate: 'Mansplaining' accusations against Pence insult Harris and all womenThe vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday has caused quite a bit of discussion of the typical who won/who lost kind. Not surprisingly, it also included another layer: people have made it a...
-
Editorial (10/9/20)Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates milestone anniversaryThe one-to-one youth mentoring program Big Brothers Big Sisters recently marked its 20th anniversary in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau chapter has been a resounding success, connecting more than 2,000 youth with mentors and affecting more than...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/7/20)Editorial: Hayes played important role for university with local mediaAfter 29 years working in communications at Southeast Missouri State University, Ann Hayes has retired. Hayes was hired as director of the SEMO News Bureau in March 1991, a position she held for most of her tenure at Southeast. In December 2017, she...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/5/20)Consider supporting the Salvation Army's red kettle campaignYou can expect to see the Salvation Armys red kettles earlier this year. The annual drive is normally a Thanksgiving to Christmas initiative, but Cape Girardeau Salvation Army officer Lt. Matt DeGonia tells the Southeast Missourian because of the...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/2/20)EDITORIAL: What you need to know about voting in the upcoming electionThere's been plenty of discussion -- and debate -- over absentee and mail-in ballots during this unusual election year. Southeast Missourian reporter Jeff Long provided a first-person account of how he navigated the absentee maze. And we've...
-
Editorial (9/30/20)Center Junction project progressing with only minor disruptionsProgress continues on the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Crews recently began Phase 2 of the project, which means another adjustment in traffic flow. But it wasn't that long ago that city leaders...
-
-
Editorial (9/28/20)First presidential debate to be held Tuesday nightThe first of the 2020 presidential debates will be held Tuesday evening at Case Western Reserve and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/25/20)Neighboring school district offers helping hand with mealsThe coronavirus pandemic has required many of us to conduct business in new ways. This has especially applied to schools and not just with Zoom calls and remote learning. The Southeast Missourian recently reported that with about one-third of its...
-
-
Editorial (9/23/20)Despite pandemic, Lynwood shows there are still ways to do goodIn in the midst of a pandemic -- maybe especially during a pandemic -- there are opportunities to do good and show love to our neighbors. Lynwood Baptist Church recently held its City2City ministry, though it functioned a bit differently than last...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.