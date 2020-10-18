Today in History
Today is Sunday, Oct. 18, the 292nd day of 2020. There are 74 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 18, 1944, Soviet troops invaded Czechoslovakia during World War II.
On this date:
In 1867, the United States took formal possession of Alaska from Russia.
In 1892, the first long-distance telephone line between New York and Chicago was officially opened (it could only handle one call at a time).
In 1898, the American flag was raised in Puerto Rico shortly before Spain formally relinquished control of the island to the U.S.
In 1954, Texas Instruments unveiled the Regency TR-1, the first commercially produced transistor radio.
In 1962, James D. Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins were honored with the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology for determining the double-helix molecular structure of DNA.
In 1968, the U.S. Olympic Committee suspended Tommie Smith and John Carlos for giving a "Black power" salute as a protest during a victory ceremony in Mexico City.
In 1969, the federal government banned artificial sweeteners known as cyclamates because of evidence they caused cancer in laboratory rats.
In 1972, Congress passed the Clean Water Act, overriding President Richard Nixon's veto.
In 1977, West German commandos stormed a hijacked Lufthansa jetliner on the ground in Mogadishu, Somalia, freeing all 86 hostages and killing three of the four hijackers.
In 2001, CBS News announced that an employee in anchorman Dan Rather's office had tested positive for skin anthrax. Four disciples of Osama bin Laden were sentenced in New York to life without parole for their roles in the deadly 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa.
In 2009, Jessica Watson, a 16-year-old Australian, steered her bright pink yacht out of Sydney Harbor to start her bid to become the youngest person to sail solo and unassisted around the world. (She succeeded, returning to Sydney Harbor in May 2010.)
In 2014, the Supreme Court said Texas could use its controversial new voter identification law for the November election, rejecting an emergency request from the Justice Department and civil rights groups to prohibit the state from requiring voters to produce certain forms of photo ID. (Three justices dissented.)
Ten years ago: Four men snared in an FBI sting were convicted of plotting to blow up New York City synagogues and shoot down military planes with the help of a paid informant who'd convinced them he was a terror operative. (Defendants James Cromitie, David Williams, Onta Williams and Laguerre Payen were each sentenced to 25 years in prison.)
Five years ago: Habtom Zerhom, an Eritrean migrant, died after he was shot by an Israeli security guard and then attacked by bystanders who'd mistaken him for a Palestinian assailant in a deadly bus station attack in the southern city of Beersheba. The Mets breezed past the Chicago Cubs 4-1 for a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series. Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy was honored with the Mark Twain Prize, the nation's top prize for humor, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
One year ago: The world's first all-female spacewalking team, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, replaced a broken part of the International Space Station's power grid. A bomb killed more than 60 people during prayers at a mosque in the Afghan village of Jodari.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Dawn Wells is 82. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 81. Singer-musician Russ Giguere is 77. Actor Joe Morton is 73. Actor Pam Dawber is 70. Author Terry McMillan is 69. Writer-producer Chuck Lorre is 68. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 67. Director-screenwriter David Twohy is 65. International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 64. Actor Jon Lindstrom is 63. International Hall of Fame boxer Thomas Hearns is 62. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 60. Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 59. Actor Vincent Spano is 58. Rock musician Tim Cross is 54. Former tennis player Michael Stich (shteek) is 52. Singer Nonchalant is 47. Actor Joy Bryant is 46. Rock musician Peter Svensson (The Cardigans) is 46. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Ne-Yo is 41. Country singer Josh Gracin is 40. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 39. Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn is 36. Jazz singer-musician Esperanza Spalding is 36. Actor-model Freida Pinto is 36. Actor Zac Efron is 33. Actor Joy Lauren is 31. TV personality Bristol Palin is 30. Actor Tyler Posey is 29. Actor Toby Regbo is 29.
Six coronavirus deaths reported in region3Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported by area health officials Friday. The deaths from the disease related to coronavirus came in the same week regional officials attributed nine other deaths to the virus. Four of the newly reported fatalities...
Junior high renamed for 'Mr. CHS' Kitchen: Formal dedication honors longtime coach, teacher, district booster2Cape Girardeau's public school district honored one of its own Friday by formally commemorating Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in honor of the former Central athlete, longtime coach and athletic director who passed away last year. Family...
SEMO alum becomes inaugural dean in OregonDr. Joe Wilferth may be 1,800 miles away from Cape Girardeau in McMinnville, Oregon, but he carries fond memories of Cape into his new career as the inaugural dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Linfield University. Wilferth is a "proud...
Parks and Rec celebrates Fourth of July in OctoberThe Fourth of July finally came -- on Oct. 10. Hundreds of people of all ages gathered at Arena Park for Parks and Rec Night, hosted by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. According to recreation supervisor Chris Eastridge, this event is...
Several options for a Cape urban deer hunt9The city of Cape Girardeau has an extensive charter governing the way it is to operate utilizing 13 articles -- one of which, Article VIII, added in 1993, covers occasional actions such as a voter initiative, a voter referendum and a voter recall....
Notre Dame students raise $221K during Activity WeekNotre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week fundraiser looked a bit different from in years past because of COVID-19, but altogether, students raised $221,000, the school announced Thursday. The senior class provided the largest profit...
Sewage treatment system started in FruitlandOfficials broke ground Friday on a $32 million wastewater treatment plant and sewage system that will remove residents' dependence on septic tanks and lagoons. Voters created the sewer district in 1997, said board president Joe Tousignant, and in...
Chaffee man sentenced to prison for nine years in firearms possession caseA Chaffee man was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously-convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Seth A. Barnhart, 25, was sentenced to serve 115 months in federal prison by...
Nate Gautier: Losing independence to find freedomOn December 1, 2018, Nate Gautier ran the St. Jude Marathon in Memphis, Tennessee, his second marathon of the year. Two days later, he met with a urologist. The following day, he was undergoing surgery for stage two testicular cancer.
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-18-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 10/5/20. Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk and treasurer's reports Action items Power, Light and Water...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/18/-205 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Recognition of employee Jennifer Rubin and the Pulse Point app n Airport terminal area master plan update n Development...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/18/201Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Oct. 15 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Curbside voting to be available in Cape County before Election DayPhysically disabled voters or those with some other form of limited mobility will be able to take advantage of curbside voting the week before Election Day, Nov. 3, in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said Thursday. The...
State reports coronavirus cases within school district boundaries11COVID-19 cases among school-age children and young adults have risen in the past two weeks, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state tracks virus cases of those age 5 to 19 within a school districts...
Jackson superintendent Link to retire in 20212Jackson School District superintendent John Link announced his retirement effective June 30, 2021, district spokeswoman Merideth Pobst said. Link has served in education for 32 years, 19 as a superintendent. June 30 will complete his sixth year at...
Meet Anna Kangas, Cape's point person on City Hall project2Anna Kangas, the City of Cape Girardeaus project manager for the $12 million new City Hall project overlooking the Mississippi River, calls her work very satisfying. Kangas, a 2003 Jackson High School graduate, is experienced in this role,...
Most read 10/16/20Mom: Boy killed by car left note that he was running away3MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. An 11-year-old who was upset about being grounded was fatally struck by a car after writing a note explaining he was running away from his suburban St. Louis home, his mother said. Zaelynn Wiseman walked about 2 miles before...
Jackson High School students receive research stipendsThree Jackson High School seniors were recently awarded $1,000 research stipends to complete high-level research projects, through Science Coach, a program of BioSTL. Mallorie Coffee, Eli Jones and Tate Friedrich earned the only three stipends...
Cape County Assessor's Office planning aerial photography project4If you see a small, low-flying aircraft circling Cape Girardeau County for several days next spring, smile ... it could be taking your picture. The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday authorized County Assessor Bob Adams to obtain bids to...
Jackson police, DEA collecting unused drugs1Do you have unused and expired prescription medications in your medicine cabinet? If so, you can dispose of them safely, legally and anonymously by taking them to the Jackson Police Departments Take Back Day later this month. The drug collection...
Jefferson Elementary counselor named national finalistThe American School Counselor Association (ASCA) has named five national finalists for the 2021 School Counselor of the Year award, and Olivia Carter, counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, is among those named. The award...
Nicole Pyrtle: Moving forward after miscarriage1Grief comes in stages. For Nicole Pyrtle, its important to feel and recognize all of them. Shes mourned the loss of three children to miscarriage over the past 20 years. While feelings of grief never truly go away, she says shes grown...
Local News 10/15/20Fields of Faith: Overcoming adversity through ChristOn a windy evening at venerable Houck Stadium on the Cape Girardeau campus of Southeast Missouri State University, a COVID-impacted crowd of 250 gathered for the annual Fields of Faith event Wednesday, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian...
Local News 10/15/20Art of home: 'Notions' at the History CenterWhere domesticity meets art, Nadine Saylor's work thrives. Saylor is a glass artist and professor based in Southern Illinois, and she's been in Jackson before with her students from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, she held a mobile...
Most read 10/15/20Nine area deaths attributed to coronavirus11Area health officials reported nine COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday. Six of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County, while Scott and Bollinger counties in Missouri and Union County, Illinois, each attributed one death to the disease...
Most read 10/15/20Some medical marijuana dispensaries opening soon, but area outlets could take longer2Medical marijuana could be available in parts of Missouri within days, but it could be November, if not December or January, before dispensaries open in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. We could see product sold to patients as early as this week,...
Seven coronavirus deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties32Area health officials reported seven COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six deaths from the disease...
A different Halloween this year in Cape Girardeau County15In Cape Girardeau County, Halloween will likely look different this year from in previous years. While the Cape Girardeau and Jackson city governments do not regulate trick-or-treating, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center released...
Arena Building craft fair is on, will expand to Osage Centre4River Valley Craft Club plans to hold a holiday craft show as usual in November, organizer Ricky Werner said. The craft show, traditionally held at the Arena Building and 4-H Building in Cape Girardeaus Arena Park, will this year also expand into...
Most read 10/13/20Hospitalist changes coming to Landmark1Changes are afoot at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Effective on Oct. 19, hospitalists at the long-term acute care facility will be employed by Hospital Medicine Solutions (HMS), a private hospitalist group based in Massachusetts. For anyone...