Investing in Your Business with the Cape Chamber

I first joined the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce in 2002, when I went to work for U.S. Senator Jim Talent. At the time, I joined the chamber because it is recognized as an important voice for our region. There are many chambers around the state of Missouri, but not all chambers operate alike. Many chambers focus only on local events. They conduct ribbon cuttings for businesses and host networking events for members. The Cape Chamber offers great networking opportunities and ribbon cuttings for its members, but it also fills a larger role through its involvement in legislative advocacy and economic development.

When we started GlennView back in 2010, we knew the networking opportunities would provide a valuable platform for us to inform others about our services. Being involved through committees like the Leadership Development Committee, the Transportation Committee and the Government & Public Policy Committee provides us with opportunities to engage others in areas that are important to our business. By maintaining our membership, we know we are supporting an organization that provides important support to our community.

To those who might have reservations about joining the Cape Chamber, I would say to do your homework. Take some time to review the chambers website. Talk to current chamber members. Visit with chamber ambassadors or chamber staff to ask questions. After youve done these things, spend 10 minutes brainstorming reasons why you should join. After youve done that, ask yourself whether chamber membership is an expense or an investment. For GlennView, its an investment.

The biggest benefit to chamber membership is access. Through our membership in the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, we have access to potential clients through programs like First Friday Coffee, Business After Hours and Leadership Cape. We have access to information including weekly emails and monthly newsletters. We have access to decision-makers through the chambers advocacy efforts on the local, state and national level. Access helps any business to be more successful.

For the past two years, we have hosted Live2Lead, an annual leader development simulcast produced by John Maxwell Enterprises. The Cape Chamber has been a partner chamber during each of those years. Partner chambers assist in promoting the event and in return gain a discounted registration fee for their members. This year, the event is scheduled for October 9 (visit www.glennpr.com for details), and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is again one of our partner chambers. We appreciate the relationship we have with the chamber and their partnership in promoting this incredible event.