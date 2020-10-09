Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates milestone anniversary

Editorial

The one-to-one youth mentoring program Big Brothers Big Sisters recently marked its 20th anniversary in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau chapter has been a resounding success, connecting more than 2,000 youth with mentors and affecting more than 6,000 people through its efforts.

Cape Girardeau has been a testing ground for Big Brothers Big Sisters, particular with the successful ABC Today program that focuses on attendance, behavior and course performance. About 4,000 students in the district have benefited from the program. Part of the reason for this is the strong relationship developed between Big Brothers Big Sisters and the school district.

The program has benefited from a talented team, including BBBSEMO CEO and president Becky Hatter and southern region executive director Ashley Seiler. Both ladies have done tremendous work and are committed to the cause.

Hats off also to the community of volunteers and supporters. Three particular individuals deserve a great deal of appreciation. Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst, former state legislator Jason Crowell and former KFVS-12 anchor Dave Courvoisier all played significant roles in getting this organization off the ground in Cape Girardeau.

If you're interested in learning more about Big Brothers Big Sisters or possibly volunteering as a mentor, we encourage you to learn more and get involved. Mentors can play a vital role in the life of a child and their family, and this organization goes about it the right way.

Congratulations to Big Brothers Big Sisters SEMO on 20 years.