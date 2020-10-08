*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Thank our local firefighters

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Winston Churchill said it best: "You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give." The citizens of Cape Girardeau County have a better life because of what our firefighters give. Their dedication and commitment to keeping us safe is both visible and measurable. For all they do we have five words: Thank you and stay safe.

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau