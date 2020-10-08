Prayer 10-8-20

More to explore
SEMO football, Cape police team up to help send minorities to police academy1There has been no shortage of stories reported through the years on interactions between collegiate athletic programs and law enforcement, however, the majority of those instances have been told in a negative light. The Southeast Missouri State...
Kinder to urge reconsideration of urban deer hunting in Cape5Seven years ago, Cape Girardeau voters rejected an urban hunt to thin the herd of deer within city limits. Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, a city resident, thinks the matter should be revisited. He intends to approach the Cape Girardeau City Council...
Officials seek public input on new Cairo bridge projectAlthough construction isnt expected to start for another five to 10 years, highway officials in Illinois and Kentucky want the publics opinion now about a proposed bridge over the Ohio River between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky. The...
Two additional deaths attributed to coronavirusTwo area residents died from COVID-19, Cape Girardeau County health officials said Wednesday. Officials with the countys public health center reported the COVID-19-related deaths and 54 new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. The new...
Photo contests ahead of Smithsonian exhibit accepting entriesTwo photography contests will add to the celebration around an upcoming exhibition, the Smithsonian's Water/Ways, at the Kellerman Foundation's Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The exhibition will be up from Oct. 19 through Jan. 13,...
Missouri Veterans Homes see spike in coronavirus cases5COVID-19 cases have been especially prevalent in long-term care facilities, and the states veterans homes are no exception. According to state officials, the Cape Girardeau facility has been among the hardest hit. A sudden increase in coronavirus...
MoDOT seeks comments on proposed 177 work3The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for public input on proposed improvements to Highway 177 north of Cape Girardeau aimed at keeping it open during flood conditions along the Mississippi River and nearby creeks. The proposed...
Area health officials report about 100 new coronavirus cases3No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Tuesday, though area health officials tallied about a hundred new cases of the virus. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 29 new cases 21 in Cape Girardeau,...
Mike Bennett remembered as great father, friend12Cape Girardeau dentist Mike Bennett believed life was a gift, a gift he conveyed to others through his faith, friendship and dedication to his family and his profession. Bennett died Monday morning at Saint Francis Medical Center just three days...
Bettie Talbert, 'friend' of Southeast, dies at 852A recipient of the highest honor the Southeast Missouri University Foundation bestows, Bettie Talbert of Cape Girardeau, a teacher, businesswoman, philanthropist and passionate landscape gardener, died Sunday. She was 85. Bettie, along with her...
Deadline arrives for November votingAccording to state law, a Missouri resident must be registered to vote by the fourth Wednesday before the Nov. 3 election, which is today. Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau county clerk, said if a person has moved into the county either from...
Jackson police invite public comment next weekNext week, Jacksons police department will be assessed for reaccreditation, with a twist: the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) will conduct the assessment virtually, and comments from the public are invited as...
SEMO summer graduates announcedSoutheast Missouri State University on Tuesday announced its summer 2020 graduates, with 8.8% from outside the United States. A total of 341 students are the most recent to obtain degrees from the four-year institution: 257 (75%) are from Missouri,...
Cape health department offers drive-through flu shotsNurse Sandy Gibbons administers a flu vaccine to Pyungsk Chun while he sits in his car as part of the drive-through clinic Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in Cape Girardeau. This is the first year they are administering...
Photo Gallery 10/7/20Blanchard Elementary Pumpkin PatchA Blanchard Elementary teacher, Mrs. Heather Fisher, made an effort to bring the pumpkin patch to Blanchard Elementary School this year since field trips are canceled due to COVID-19. With the help of the Parent Teacher Organization, Fisher was able...
Parks & Rec Night a family-friendly fun time set for SaturdayThis Saturday, the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a free event for the whole family in Arena Park, with a fireworks show and plenty of activities. The fireworks display, held over from July 4, will be presented after an...
Minn. man makes way down Mississippi to raise money for organizationErich Mische is raising money for Spare Key a helping hand not-for-profit he has headed as executive director for nearly nine years by floating down the Mississippi River in a 1,700-mile, two-month, 10-state journey from his home in St. Paul,...
Scott County resident dies of coronavirus5New COVID-19 cases slowed in the region the past few days, but weekend reporting of cases has routinely shown fewer cases. Nonetheless, area health departments reported several dozen new cases and one death attributed to the disease associated with...
Jackson Aldermen ponder need, cost of sidewalks from bridge3Should a pair of sidewalks be extended from a proposed bridge over Mary Street in Jackson at a cost of more than $140,000? That question was considered by members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen during their study session Monday night. Ultimately,...
Woman's body found outside Chaffee on Monday morning; investigation ongoing2Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported the body of a middle-aged woman was found Monday morning outside Chaffee, Missouri. At 10:39 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to County Road 266 outside Chaffee, where the body was found lying in a ditch,...
County approves purchase of temperature kiosks1The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday approved the purchase of five portable temperature verification kiosks to monitor temperatures of people entering several county buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The kiosks, which will be capable...
Jackson schools feed students for freeJackson public schools are offering free breakfast and lunch to all students, thanks to a program through the states Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE. The program began Thursday and will continue through Dec. 31, or as...
New Cape City Hall project on schedule, mayor saysCape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said the $12 million new City Hall project along Lorimier Street is going well and believes current renovations will allow municipal operations to move there on schedule in the fall of 2021. On Nov. 4, the city...
Southeast finalizes coronavirus-driven spring schedule1Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced via campus-wide letter Friday that changes to the academic calendar are now locked in for spring 2021 semester. The now-finalized schedule, aimed at minimizing student absences...
Most read 10/5/20Business Notebook: Robot to roam Schnucks aisles; Ameren reducing carbon footprint5Three years after introducing an autonomous robot called "Tally" at select stores to enhance inventory management, Schnuck Markets Inc. announced last week it is expanding the robotic technology to 46 additional stores, including the Schnucks in...
Most read 10/5/20Off-duty officer, app help woman suffering cardiac event3Knowledge, technology and a servants mindset combined to potentially save a life recently in Cape Girardeau. Social media posts recount Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Jennifer Rubins response to a call for help through the citys...
Most read 10/3/20Cape Girardeau fire chief takes leave of absence2Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis, after a little more than 13 months on the job, has taken a leave of absence, according to reports. Reached Friday by the Southeast Missourian, Hollis said he will comment on the reports when it is...
Most read 10/2/20Four Cape County deaths linked to coronavirus2Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 report Thursday included four deaths, all at long-term care facilities in the county. As case counts spiked in recent weeks, officials with the countys Public Health Center have started including information in...
Most read 10/1/20What's the crazy thing in the river at Cape Girardeau?5If you haven't seen it yet, you need to visit the Cape riverfront to take in the salvage operation taking place just east of the center of the channel. It's like a rotating, free-form fountain -- connected to a crane on a barge in the Mississippi...
Most read 9/30/20Local politicos weigh in on Tuesday's presidential debate23Four politically active Cape Girardeau County residents, two Republican and two Democrat, were asked their immediate impressions to the first general-election debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. ...
Most read 9/30/20Three area residents die of coronavirus6Area health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. Two of the deaths one person in the 80-89 age bracket and one in the 90-99 bracket involved Cape Girardeau County residents, and the third was a Scott County resident (no...