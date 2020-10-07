HOW TO REPLACE A MISSING SOCIAL SECURITY CARD ONLINE

If you need to replace your lost or misplaced Social Security card, our online application makes getting a replacement card easier than ever. Requesting a card replacement online is available if you live in the District of Columbia or one of the 45 states that can verify state ID information for us. If you¡¦re only requesting a replacement card and you¡¦re making no changes, you may be able to use our free online service.

All you need to do is create a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and meet certain requirements. Opening a personal my Social Security account is easy, convenient, and secure. We protect your information by using strict identity verification and security features. Once you have a personal account, simply follow the instructions to request a replacement Social Security card.

You can apply for a replacement card online, if you meet all of the following requirements:

* Are a U. S. citizen age 18 or older with a U.S. mailing address (this includes APO, FPO, and DPO addresses).

* Are not requesting any changes to your card (including a name change).

* Have a valid driver¡¦s license or state-issued identification card.

In many cases, you may not need a replacement card; often, simply knowing your Social Security number is enough.

But if you do need a replacement card, please visit our website at www.ssa.gov/ssnumber to find out if you can take advantage of this convenient online service.