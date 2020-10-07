Editorial: Hayes played important role for university with local media

Editorial

After 29 years working in communications at Southeast Missouri State University, Ann Hayes has retired.

Hayes was hired as director of the SEMO News Bureau in March 1991, a position she held for most of her tenure at Southeast. In December 2017, she was promoted to director of university communications and served as a member of the university president's executive team.

Hayes' time at Southeast Missouri State encompassed the terms of five university presidents. She served as Southeast's spokesperson, handled crisis and emergency communications, and was a university liaison to local media.

Kathy Harper will replace Hayes as communications director. She holds an undergraduate degree in communications from Brigham Young University, an MBA from the University of Florida and is pursuing a doctorate in mass communications from the University of Florida. She comes with 10 years of higher education experience, most recently at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. We look forward to working with her.

As a local media outlet that regular reports on university news, we have great respect for Hayes and the job she did at SEMO. Always prompt in responding to queries, she got out in front of stories with timely and accurate information that helped us keep the public informed. She was simply a joy to work with, and we wish her well in retirement.