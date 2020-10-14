Go West, Young Men
Summer of 1976 was waning. I had just graduated from Mizzou and was waiting to start my first teaching job. I was living in Columbia, Missouri, enjoying the last of the summer wine.
A college buddy and I decided to take a long road trip. Craig and I headed out to drive all night in the boxy little Toyota Corolla we had rented, and we made good time. Through Kansas City, Missouri, anyway.
At about 1 a.m., we started noticing mileage signs for towns that didn't seem to be on the I-70 route. When we saw one for Wichita, Kansas, we knew we had taken a wrong turn. About 200 miles ago. We idled at many a red light waiting to get out of Wichita. Usually, we were the only car in sight.
Once we got back on track, we stopped in Dodge City, Kansas, then on to Denver the next day, where the high point of our stay was checking out a pretty hip bar and club called Ebbets Field and making the acquaintances of two young ladies. Then we drove into Wyoming, through Laramie and Cheyenne before Salt Lake City and the jagged castle spires of the Utah Rockies.
On to Oregon, where we stopped in the small town of Baker and set out exploring on foot, always a good way to get the feel of a place. Suddenly, from out of nowhere, a police car pulled up, red lights whirling. Out jumped an officer, red-faced, trembling, eyes blazing. He ran up to us screaming, neck veins bulging.
"You boys jaywalked back there!" he yelled.
It turned out his nephew had recently been hit by a car and killed while jaywalking. After a minute or two of us apologizing and sympathizing, the policeman gradually calmed down. He even apologized for losing his cool.
"That's okay, Sir," we told him. "We understand, and we're sorry about your nephew."
We enjoyed Portland, Oregon, and its many wooden homes and buildings, then on to evergreen Seattle's iconic skyline and Space Needle and the near-distant mountains. There, we stayed overnight with a friend who gave us his guided tour. We drove north to Vancouver, British Columbia, and Canada. As we explored beautiful Victoria Park, we happened upon an outdoor wedding reception. They had a lot of food, and we were pretty hungry. As we eyed the extensive repast, a couple of the guests pointed at us, so we were about to ease on down the road when they motioned us over and told us to help ourselves. They said they had more food than they needed. It was just our good fortune they were so generous.
Back on the road again, we drove through Snake River Canyon and down through Idaho, where we got caught up in a most unlikely mistake. Cruising along in this state of vast potato farms within sight of distant mountains, again we were startled by flashing red lights. Except this time, four state highway patrol cars converged on us. Shockingly, with guns drawn, they ordered us out of our car, hands up, then up against the side of the car.
My mind raced. I knew we hadn't been jaywalking! One of them patted us down. They ran the license plate, checked our driver's licenses, and just as they were about to search the car, a patrolman apologetically informed us we closely resembled two suspects from an armed robbery that morning.
"Enjoy the rest of your stay in Idaho," he said as my heart rate dropped a bit closer to normal.
Soon, we would have to wind up our journey. We wended our way through the Grand Tetons, then took in the muscular mountains of Montana. We stopped at mom and pop restaurants and diners that we guessed on and stayed at cheap motels and camper trailers that people rented out. Though we varied the route, we kept moving back toward Columbia, Missouri. Gradually, the landscape turned Midwestern again, back to grain and green, and then we were home.
All this traveling had left me more tired than I had realized. Within minutes, I was in my own bed. No reason to get up at any certain time. When I closed my eyes, the backs of my eyelids became a dark background for images of tumbling whitewater, piney-scented conifers bordering mirror lakes below drifting clouds, then a million-starred black night sky at a Utah campground with streaking shooting stars; the last thing I remember.
Burton Bock has transitioned from middle-aged man to retired man. He enjoys reading, writing and sometimes even 'rithmetic.
-
Seven coronavirus deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties4Area health officials reported seven COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six deaths from the disease...
-
Boil-water advisory annnounced in JacksonA precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued for properties near Walton Drive and East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. At 3 p.m. Tuesday, city officials were informed of a water main break at this location, causing temporary service...
-
Jackson resident takes newly-created job aiming to increase diversity in MDC1Christopher Kennedy of Jackson is embracing his role in Jefferson City, Missouri, as assistant to the director for inclusion and diversity for the Department of Conservation, a newly created position. Kennedy, 47, now reports to the state capital...
-
A different Halloween this year in Cape Girardeau County7In Cape Girardeau County, Halloween will likely look different this year from in previous years. While the Cape Girardeau and Jackson city governments do not regulate trick-or-treating, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center released...
-
Former Cards pitcher, wife to speak during virtual faith retreat SaturdayFormer St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan and his wife, Bridget, will speak at the Get in the Game virtual retreat Saturday, hosted in Cape Girardeau by Abundant and Free Ministries. When we learned about what they were doing, we knew it...
-
Arena Building craft fair is on, will expand to Osage CentreRiver Valley Craft Club plans to hold a holiday craft show as usual in November, organizer Ricky Werner said. The craft show, traditionally held at the Arena Building and 4-H Building in Cape Girardeaus Arena Park, will this year also expand into...
-
SEMO installs air purifiers in classrooms to help combat coronavirusSoutheast Missouri State University, in a new effort to keep in-person education possible during the continued pandemic, has installed 277 air purifiers in classrooms. Every classroom on main (Cape Girardeau) campus will get a (unit), including...
-
Dr. Loretta Prater: Surviving the loss of a child to police brutalityIn the hours after receiving a call from a 423 area code, Loretta Prater only remembers one clear thought: How could I be in a world without him? Her son Leslie Prater who called every Sunday, never forgot to send holiday cards and...
-
-
Jackson, Cape aim to prevent stormwater floodingOfficials in Jackson and Cape Girardeau are working to collect yard waste and debris this autumn, and said assistance from residents can go a long way toward preventing stormwater floods. A news release from the City of Jackson stated the city...
-
Flip the Switch event will light up river wall murals ThursdayOld Town Cape will host a Flip the Switch event Thursday evening at Themis and Water streets in downtown Cape Girardeau to celebrate new lights at the newly-cleaned, historic murals on the Mississippi River floodwall. The program will commence at...
-
-
The Arrow hosts debate between College Democrats, College Republicans2The Arrow, Southeast Missouri State Universitys student newspaper, will hold a debate Wednesday between representatives from the College Democrats of Southeast Missouri State University and the College Republicans of Southeast Missouri State...
-
New SEMO scholarship honors MarchiSoutheast Missouri University Foundation has announced a memorial scholarship in marketing honoring the memory of the late Dennis P. Marchi, former longtime manager of the Schnucks Market in Cape Girardeau. Marchi, who led Schnucks local grocery...
-
Juvenile arrested in Sikeston shooting2SIKESTON, Mo. -- A juvenile has been arrested for the Oct. 2 shooting at the annual Sikeston Cotton Carnival. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded...
-
Guided by faith, couple teaches martial arts to those with disabilities1Among awards and trophies on display in the Outerlimits martial arts studio, there is the Barrier of Freedom Community Service Award from the SEMO Alliance For Disability Independence given to Master Alan Williams. The martial arts instructor...
-
P'ville hospital CEO on 'leave,' official confirmsThe administrator at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville has been placed on administrative leave due to what the hospital is describing as "a personnel matter." Hospital president and CEO Patrick Carron has reportedly been on leave since...
-
More than 250 new coronavirus cases reported in region11More than 250 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday and Friday, but area health officials reported only one fatality attributed to the disease. That death came Thursday in Scott County, marking the county's 19th death from the...
-
Virus forces changes to annual help eventProject Homeless Connect will be held this week in a new Cape Girardeau location and with fewer service providers present. Credit COVID-19 for the changes. "We anticipate a much smaller number of organizations participating," said Melissa Stickel,...
-
Cape Public Library to install free public wifi in Cape parks with grant1Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced more than $872,000 in grant funding for libraries across the state, including $14,000 to Cape Girardeau Public Library, to increase broadband access, according to a news release from the Department of Economic...
-
COVID-19-positive students adjust to new living arrangements at SEMOSoutheast has reported more than 300 total COVID-19 cases since they began tracking and reporting virus data July 27. When a student receives a positive test result for the virus, specific steps are taken to ensure the safety of the student. Music...
-
COVID-19 test results lead to courthouse restrictionsCape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is again operating under Phase Zero restrictions after at least one member of the courthouse staff tested positive for coronavirus. The order, issued by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin...
-
Smith says Harry, Meghan interfering in U.S. election33Southeast Missouri's U.S. representative has asked a foreign government to prevent two of its citizens from influencing this year's U.S. presidential election. Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith sent a letter to the British ambassadork Dame Karen...
-
Local News 10/9/20Plans announced to upgrade affordable senior housing in CapeLeading Age, a trade association for elderly services operating in Missouri and 37 other states, says the need for affordable senior housing in the U.S. is "exploding." Seniors, according to the organization's website, represent fully two thirds "of...
-
Local News 10/9/20Cape Zonta club to honor 18 Women of Excellence in November1For this year's Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau event honoring women making a difference in the community, instead of a luncheon honoring 8 to 10 women, a virtual event in November will celebrate 18 honorees who have made a difference in 2020. Julie...
-
Most read 10/9/20Cape Co: 1 in 35 test positive for COVID-196Nearly one out of every 35 residents of Cape Girardeau County has tested positive for the coronavirus. That number is based on statistics provided Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting by Mark Winkler, director of the county's...
-
Missouri Veterans Homes see spike in coronavirus cases5COVID-19 cases have been especially prevalent in long-term care facilities, and the states veterans homes are no exception. According to state officials, the Cape Girardeau facility has been among the hardest hit. A sudden increase in coronavirus...
-
Mike Bennett remembered as great father, friend12Cape Girardeau dentist Mike Bennett believed life was a gift, a gift he conveyed to others through his faith, friendship and dedication to his family and his profession. Bennett died Monday morning at Saint Francis Medical Center just three days...
-
Bettie Talbert, 'friend' of Southeast, dies at 852A recipient of the highest honor the Southeast Missouri University Foundation bestows, Bettie Talbert of Cape Girardeau, a teacher, businesswoman, philanthropist and passionate landscape gardener, died Sunday. She was 85. Bettie, along with her...
-
Scott County resident dies of coronavirus5New COVID-19 cases slowed in the region the past few days, but weekend reporting of cases has routinely shown fewer cases. Nonetheless, area health departments reported several dozen new cases and one death attributed to the disease associated with...
-
Woman's body found outside Chaffee on Monday morning; investigation ongoing3Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported the body of a middle-aged woman was found Monday morning outside Chaffee, Missouri. At 10:39 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to County Road 266 outside Chaffee, where the body was found lying in a ditch,...
-
Be careful what you wish upon the President44I was no Barack Obama fan. I won't even pretend I was. But I never wished ill to him or his family because, well, I'm a decent human being. So what's up with the folks wishing death on President Trump and first lady Melania upon hearing the news...