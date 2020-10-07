Come Hungry: 8 food trucks to try this fall

While food trucks might feel like a novelty item or something one would expect to see only in urban cities, Southeast Missouri has been gaining ground in the area of "street food" with several new vendors popping up in 2020. And why not? As unprecedented as the year has been, food trucks have provided local restaurants the opportunity to grow, expand and evolve their business. They have afforded local entrepreneurs a convenient way to think outside of the box and start something new. And food trucks have allowed individuals, as well as families, the freedom to get out, meet new people and experience community in a way many have been missing.

With 12 unique food trucks or mobile units making their way through Southeast Missouri, there's a little something for everyone. So, if you're hungry, you've come to the right spot. And if you're not? Well, after reading this list of traveling tasties, chances are you will be.

Here's the scoop on eight of the food trucks you are likely to see in your area this fall.

Cajun Cowboys Food Wagon popped up in June 2020, when Travis Beggs and Chase Smith from Benton, Missouri, decided to bring the tastes of Mississippi to the people of Southeast Missouri. Crawfish, shrimp, crab, lobster and étouffée are regular menu items, with plans to upgrade the food selection in 2021. Business has grown quickly for these two life-long friends, and both agree that "watching people enjoy the food we cook" is absolutely the best part of food truck life.

What's next? The 2021 season will be bigger and even better for Cajun Cowboy food wagon customers!

Gabriel's Italian Cuisine & Speck Pizza + Street Food are two separate Italian entities with one inspired mission: to create exquisite food that will bring people together. Gabriele Ruggieri is the man with the vision, both for the storefronts and the mobile locations. With an emphasis on clean, organic ingredients and bold flavors, it's the pizza, lasagna and cannoli that keep people coming back for more. Ruggieri's mobile adventure started just this year, when he decided to bring the taste of Italy to the farmers markets and food rallies throughout town. When you fall in love with the food, make sure to follow it up with one of the in-person cooking classes at their downtown Cape Girardeau location and impress all of your friends.

What's Next? Speck Pizza + Street Food opens a storefront location in Cape Girardeau this winter!

Lil' Country Store has been owned and operated by Jack and Pam Cook from Jackson since 2005. Located off Hwy 177, they have food trucks and trailers of all shapes and sizes and for every occasion. Traveling as far north as Festus, Missouri, as far west as Piedmont, Missouri, and even to the outskirts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi, their specialty items include all the fair favorites, such as ribbon potatoes, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and fried catfish.

What's Next? The Cooks have been doing the food truck thing since before people knew food trucks were actually a thing, and they have no plans to stop anytime soon.

Molon Latte is a veteran-owned coffee trailer in Jackson that launched in April 2020. While many local businesses and restaurants were closing due to COVID-19, Billy and Kristen Lewis were opening up. Both lovers of coffee, community and the financial teaching of Dave Ramsey, they aim at serving high-quality, handcrafted coffee and non-coffee drinks to people on the go. Using beans from Missouri roasters, they travel to farmers markets, parks, private events and food truck rallies across the Southeast region. The origin of Molon from Greek history means "to come," and with the new fall menu including spiced chai latte and steamed apple cider, you can "come and drink it" at Molon Latte.

What's next? Molon Latte will be setting up for Trunk R Treats and other fall-related events!

Sabrosos Tacos is a cousin-owned food truck that began in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, in March 2020. Authentic tacos, burritos and quesadillas along with Spanish rice and refried beans have kept Josiah Seyer and Gerardo Milian cruising their way through Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Scott City and bringing culture and tradition to the people. Creating their own recipes and food combos give these street tacos a taste that is different from any other. Don't believe it? Give 'em a try and decide for yourself. These guys love "meeting new people" and "satisfying customers," so make sure to leave some feedback when you do!

What's next? These cousins are just getting started. The possibilities are endless!

Sugar Chic Creamery started as a cute little ice cream shop in downtown Cape Girardeau in October 2017. However, after many requests to "bring our ice cream on the road," sisters Kim Clark and Jessica Rhodes expanded their reach and opened a traveling mobile unit to serve the community and surrounding area. Their daily-made waffle cones, 100 rotating premium, hand-dipped ice cream flavors, fresh cookie ice cream sandwiches, lemon shake-ups, ice cream frappuccinos, floats and shakes keep customers coming back on repeat, time and time again. Clark and Rhodes love the support they have received from the community. If ice cream brings happiness -- and these sisters believe it does -- then, as their motto goes, "life never tasted so sweet."

What's Next? Sugar Chic Creamery is opening their second location in Perryville, Missouri.

The German Cook, aka Christian Voigt, started his food business in 2016 during Oktoberfest in Jackson. Fresh, local ingredients, along with German-grown herbs, spices and original family recipes are the foundation of his made-from-scratch menu. Christian, along with his wife, Crystal (a Jackson native), regularly attend farmers markets and offer catering services for events, both big and small. Their specialty items include original German bratwurst, pork burgers, hot sauerkraut, German potato salad and seasonal stews, with new items like schnitzel and pies coming soon. Christian loves "making people happy" with good food and good conversation. "Liebe geht durch den Magen," he says, which translates to "love goes through the stomach." We couldn't agree more!

What's next? Be on the lookout for The German Cook restaurant, coming in 2021!

The food truck business in and around Southeast Missouri is here to stay. So, if you're in the mood for open-air dining and a taste of something new and feel like getting out of the house, there's no doubt you will be among good company with other food truck enthusiasts. Food truck owners love to meet new people and aim to give customers a unique experience they can't get anywhere else. They know that with a great product and friendly service, the hungry people will show up. And of course, if you are now one of them, check out any of these food trucks on Facebook for details on their next location near you!