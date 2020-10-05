Paradise Home Services Ribbon Cutting Event

-
Parks & Rec Night a family-friendly fun time set for SaturdayThis Saturday, the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a free event for the whole family in Arena Park, with a fireworks show and plenty of activities. The fireworks display, held over from July 4, will be presented after an...
Minn. man makes way down Mississippi to raise money for organizationErich Mische is raising money for Spare Key a helping hand not-for-profit he has headed as executive director for nearly nine years by floating down the Mississippi River in a 1,700-mile, two-month, 10-state journey from his home in St. Paul,...
Scott County resident dies of coronavirus2New COVID-19 cases slowed in the region the past few days, but weekend reporting of cases has routinely shown fewer cases. Nonetheless, area health departments reported several dozen new cases and one death attributed to the disease associated with...
Jackson Aldermen ponder need, cost of sidewalks from bridge1Should a pair of sidewalks be extended from a proposed bridge over Mary Street in Jackson at a cost of more than $140,000? That question was considered by members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen during their study session Monday night. Ultimately,...
Woman's body found outside Chaffee on Monday morning; investigation ongoingScott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported the body of a middle-aged woman was found Monday morning outside Chaffee, Missouri. At 10:39 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to County Road 266 outside Chaffee, where the body was found lying in a ditch,...
County approves purchase of temperature kiosks1The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday approved the purchase of five portable temperature verification kiosks to monitor temperatures of people entering several county buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The kiosks, which will be capable...
Photo contests ahead of Smithsonian exhibit accepting entriesTwo photography contests will add to the celebration around an upcoming exhibition, the Smithsonian's Water/Ways, at the Kellerman Foundation's Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The exhibition will be up from Oct. 19 through Jan. 13...
Jackson schools feed students for freeJackson public schools are offering free breakfast and lunch to all students, thanks to a program through the states Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE. The program began Thursday and will continue through Dec. 31, or as...
New Cape City Hall project on schedule, mayor saysCape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said the $12 million new City Hall project along Lorimier Street is going well and believes current renovations will allow municipal operations to move there on schedule in the fall of 2021. On Nov. 4, the city...
Southeast finalizes coronavirus-driven spring schedule1Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced via campus-wide letter Friday that changes to the academic calendar are now locked in for spring 2021 semester. The now-finalized schedule, aimed at minimizing student absences...
Most read 10/5/20Business Notebook: Robot to roam Schnucks aisles; Ameren reducing carbon footprint5Three years after introducing an autonomous robot called "Tally" at select stores to enhance inventory management, Schnuck Markets Inc. announced last week it is expanding the robotic technology to 46 additional stores, including the Schnucks in...
Off-duty officer, app help woman suffering cardiac event1Knowledge, technology and a servants mindset combined to potentially save a life recently in Cape Girardeau. Social media posts recount Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Jennifer Rubins response to a call for help through the citys...
Fire destroys Adult Teen Challenge classroom building1James Bolin, executive director of Cape Girardeaus Adult Teen Challenge, is grateful for first-responders who kept a Sunday morning fire from spreading to nearby residence halls. The blaze, of undetermined origin, was reported at 1:00 a.m. to the...
'Pro-life witness' held Sunday in Cape4On a sun-drenched afternoon, more than 50 anti-abortion advocates gathered at the corner of William Street and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau to observe National Life Chain Sunday. Its a peaceful and prayerful nondenominational...
Cape County Genealogical Society turns 50In May of 1970, a genealogy society began in Cape Girardeau County, with a meeting of 25 people at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. Earl Oldham, as an assistant librarian at Riverside, told the Southeast Missourian in 1970 that the society is...
Narcan to be distributed Thursday in Cape6An event set for this week aims to distribute information about drug overdoses and how to curtail them, and get the drug Narcan into the hands of people who might need it. Recovery advocate Kristi Booth said her organization, Recover Out Loud Harm...
Amendment 3 aims to reverse 'Clean Missouri'5Redistricting has been a hot topic across the nation for the past few years, and it has once again made its way onto Missouri ballot measures in 2020. Missouri Amendment 3 the Redistricting Process and Criteria, Lobbying and Campaign Finance...
Kellerman Foundation hosts open house at Flag HouseThe Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation held an open house Friday at the Flag House in Cape Girardeau. Three speakers with local ties and military decorations made presentation: Max Lederer, publisher of the Stars and Stripes newspaper;...
Local News 10/4/20One shot at Cotton Carnival Friday nightSIKESTON A Sikeston teen was shot Friday night at the Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival and police are seeking the shooter. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen, a couple of groups of juveniles were having...
Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital20WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump will spend a few days at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S....
Scott County seeks family histories for upcoming bookThe Scott County Bicentennial Committee is actively seeking family histories to include in an upcoming family history book to celebrate the county's 200th anniversary. Committee chair Gail Crader said in a news release that publisher Acclaim Press...
Cape Girardeau fire chief takes leave of absence2Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis, after a little more than 13 months on the job, has taken a leave of absence, according to reports. Reached Friday by the Southeast Missourian, Hollis said he will comment on the reports when it is...
No coronavirus deaths reported Friday after four noted Thursday1Pausing a recent trend, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Friday, though four Cape Girardeau County deaths were blamed on the virus Thursday. New cases of the disease associated with coronavirus, though, continued their upward...
Courthouse revises COVID-19 restrictionsActivities at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will operate under "Phase One operational directives" beginning Monday morning, according to an administrative order issued Friday by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/4--205 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Recognition of Jeff Crites for retirement from the Fire Department. n Recognition...
Most read 10/2/20Four Cape County deaths linked to coronavirus2Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 report Thursday included four deaths, all at long-term care facilities in the county. As case counts spiked in recent weeks, officials with the countys Public Health Center have started including information in...
Most read 10/1/20What's the crazy thing in the river at Cape Girardeau?5If you haven't seen it yet, you need to visit the Cape riverfront to take in the salvage operation taking place just east of the center of the channel. It's like a rotating, free-form fountain -- connected to a crane on a barge in the Mississippi...
Most read 10/1/20Three virus-related deaths, nearly 200 new cases reported4Three additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Wednesday, and counties are reporting dozens of new cases each day. Two of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County, and one was in Scott County. Cape Girardeau County Public...
Most read 9/30/20Local politicos weigh in on Tuesday's presidential debate23Four politically active Cape Girardeau County residents, two Republican and two Democrat, were asked their immediate impressions to the first general-election debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. ...
Most read 9/30/20Three area residents die of coronavirus6Area health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. Two of the deaths one person in the 80-89 age bracket and one in the 90-99 bracket involved Cape Girardeau County residents, and the third was a Scott County resident (no...
Most read 9/29/20Central's Glass proposes longer-lasting Jefferson pool, higher price tag27Suggesting the district has reached a crossroads in more than two years of discussion, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass proposed Monday the school board consider a more expensive bricks-and-mortar building to house a...
Paradise Home Services Ribbon Cutting Event
Paradise Home Services held a ribbon cutting event on Monday, September 14, 2020. In attendance, were office staff from the Scott City and Sikeston locations, Scott City mayor, Norman Brant, along with several of the chamber of commerce and city council members. The event was to commemorate the location opening on June 6, 2020.
Paradise Home Services is a Christian based in-home care company for the elderly and disabled. The company motto is We dont do average, We do awesome! and this reflects their commitment to a higher standard of quality care to their clients. The service area covers Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, and Stoddard counties. Offering in-home, consumer directed services, Veterans Home Care, and private pay the company provides multiple resources for local communities. They are located at 2232 Main Street in Scott City and open Monday Friday 8:00a.m.to 5:00p.m. A 24-hour answering service is available 7 days a week. You may call the office at 573-398-9196.
