Bankruptcies September 2020
Bankruptcies filed through September for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.
20-10670 Sammy Lee Passley
20-10675 Brenda Kay Estes
20-10676 Roxanne Gita Darnall
20-10680 Caitlin Joy Daniels
20-10685 Rebecca Ann McClanahand
20-10695 Tony Edward Blaylock and Amy Lynne Blaylock
20-10698 Sarah L Johnson
20-10703 Elaine Carol Catlow and Dennis Ervin Catlow
20-10704 Stephanie Iva Friend
20-10715 Connie Louise Hunter
20-10721 Diana Marie Abernathy
20-10723 Richard Corey Hall
20-10724 Joseph Andrew Ostrowski
20-10725 Matthew Thomas Russo and Chastidy Jean Russo
