Bankruptcies August 2020

Friday, October 2, 2020

Bankruptcies filed through August for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

20-10604 Tony Curtis Newbolds

20-10605 Wendy Lynn Gentry and Scott Edward Gentry

20-10606 Joseph Hugh Scott and Judith Kay Scott

20-10609 Cynthia Michelle Nokes

20-10612 Cecil Henry Fisher

20-10617 David A Ivester, II

20-10619 Trista Leagh Ann Savat

20-10624 Sheila Faye Long

20-10626 Amanda Kay Herbel

20-10627 Bryan Allen Gohn and Tara Nichole Gohn

20-10637 Delbert T. Curry and Alma J. Curry

20-10640 Katelin Glenn Smith

20-10642 Sarah L Emas

20-10643 Christina Coann Thele

20-10644 Ashley Marie Locke

20-10645 Henry John Vandermierden

20-10646 Jason Allen Moore

20-10647 James P Ebey

20-10649 Jeromy D. Olson

20-10650 Floyd Allen Cox, Jr

20-10652 Charrell Donta DePree

20-10658 Patricia Ann Salger

20-10659 Kyleigh Jean Stephens

20-10661 James Dale Bolin and Denise Lorene Bolin

20-10662 Richard G. Kreutz