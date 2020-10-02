*Menu
Bankruptcies June 2020

Friday, October 2, 2020

Bankruptcies filed through June for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

20-10446 Sean Michael St.Cin and Candace Joy St.Cin

20-10452 Christina Ann Brooks

20-10455 Dawn M. Kelly

20-10458 Daniel Wayne Mouser and Brittany Nicole Mouser

20-10462 Deborah S Sanchez

20-10476 Donna J. Elfrink

20-10482 Matthew M Butrum and Heather Lynn Butrum

20-10483 Chase Lewis Yager

20-10484 Amanda L Eggemeyer

20-10488 Rosemary Ellis

20-10490 Trevor Eugene Irwin and Casey Michelle Irwin

20-10491 Chris Eugene Dunn, Jr.

20-10497 Terry Ray Lemons

20-10498 Gary Wayne Sterling and Amanda Lynn Sterling

20-10499 Sandra Lynn McGill

20-10501 Daris Mornteyas Conley

20-10512 Paul Eugene Madlock and Susan Gayle Madlock

20-10515 Donnalesha La'Dovie Davis

20-10521 Katherine Brooke Reeves

20-10522 Benjamin Frederick Bollinger and Jennifer Lynett Bollinger