The dos and donts for cosmetic contact lenses

With all Hallows Eve just around the corner, its important we take some time to discuss cosmetic contact lenses.

Contact lenses are a medical device that should be both approved by the FDA and prescribed by a licensed practitioner. FDA approval is important as there are certain material and oxygen permeability requirements that must be met for healthy wear. Obtaining a prescription from a licensed practitioner not only ensures the legitimacy of the product, but also that the lenses fit well and are not causing stress to the corneal surface.

Common risks associated with cosmetic lenses include ulcers, infections and allergies. If you are wearing a product and experience any of the following symptoms: redness, pain, loss of vision, please schedule an evaluation with an eye care practitioner immediately.

Where can you purchase cosmetic contacts? They can be purchased from your licensed practitioners, costume stores and online. Again, as with any purchase, please be cautious and evaluate the legitimacy of your purchase.

Also, especially during times of a pandemic, its important to follow best practices in contact lens care. Washing your hands, using a proper cleaning solution, wearing your lenses for the prescribed time, and remembering not to share contact lenses will go a long way in ensuring healthy wear.

In summary, using best practices in lens care, obtaining a prescription from your eye care practitioner, and vetting your purchase are all things you can do to ensure safe cosmetic lens wear.

Happy Halloween!

Dr. Ryne Wood is an optometrist at Leet EyeCare in Cape Girardeau.