S. M. WILSON HIRES NICK MARTIN AS SENIOR PROJECT DEVLOPMENT MANAGER FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

S. M. Wilson & Co. has hired Nick Martin as Senior Project Development Manager for the firms Southeast Missouri market.

Martin is stationed in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The addition comes as part of the companys efforts to provide more value and personalized experience for their clients and partners in Southeast Missouri. As Senior Project Development Manager, Martin will work closely with the firms Client Development team to identify potential opportunities with new clients in the area. He will also serve as the operational lead on these projects.

Martin joins S. M. Wilson with 14 years of experience serving as a Project Engineer, Project Manager and Project Director on education, healthcare, hospitality and facilities/plant operations projects

He holds a B.S. in Construction Management and Design and M.S. in Organizational Management from Southeast Missouri State University. He is OSHA 10 Hour Certified as well as a part of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE), Missouri Society for Healthcare Engineering (MOSHE) and Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the Midwest. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.