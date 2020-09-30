Editorial
Center Junction project progressing with only minor disruptions
Progress continues on the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Crews recently began Phase 2 of the project, which means another adjustment in traffic flow. But it wasn't that long ago that city leaders voiced concerns the project would cause major disruption to businesses and those who use this route between the county's two largest towns.
Not only have crews been able to keep traffic flowing, but they're progressing at a nice clip and ahead of schedule. Reduced traffic due to COVID-19 has actually helped in that progress, and Penzel Construction has done an admirable job on a challenging project. Hats off to the Jackson Chamber for advocating that this route remain open during construction. Finally, a reminder to those who travel this route: Slow down and be alert to signage directing traffic.
Once completed, the interchange will be a welcome improvement. But in the meantime, we're thankful construction has not disrupted traffic between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Comments
