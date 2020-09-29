Reasons to support Trump

Letter to the Editor

Recently there was a letter written to the editor about the disparaging remarks made by President Trump concerning veterans being losers.

The writer made the remark that the president must not be reelected because of said remarks. I disagree. I don't believe he said that. Obviously, the writer believes in fake news. The fake news is relentless. The swamp is deep. The Kool-Aid is strong.

The Democratic Party and its presidential candidate believe in abortion. The death of the innocents is unconscionable. Therefore, the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, must not be elected president.

WAYNE UNTERREINER, Cape Girardeau